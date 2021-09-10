Kentucky vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Missouri Tigers (1-0, SEC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0, SEC) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Kroger Field. This matchup has an over/under of 56 points.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Missouri
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Kentucky
-5.5
-109
-112
56
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 79 points per game, 23.0 more than the total in this contest.
- The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- The Wildcats average 45.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Tigers surrender per matchup (24.0).
- The Wildcats average 79.0 more yards per game (554.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (475.0).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- The Tigers score 24.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Wildcats surrender (10.0).
- The Tigers average 381.0 more yards per game (468.0) than the Wildcats allow (87.0).
- The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .
Kentucky Top Players
- This campaign, Will Levis has racked up 367 passing yards (367.0 yards per game) while completing 18 of 26 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has racked up a team-high 125 rushing yards (125.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- So far this year Kavosiey Smoke has run for 16 yards on five carries (16.0 ypg).
- Josh Ali has five catches and paces his team with 136 receiving yards (136.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Wan'Dale Robinson has chipped in with five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Epps has 83 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 83.0 yards per game.
Missouri Top Players
- Connor Bazelak leads his team with 257 passing yards (257.0 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (21-of-32), throwing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
- Tyler Badie has picked up a team-high 203 rushing yards (203.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on three catches for 40 yards (40.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.
- So far this year Elijah Young has rushed for 29 yards on five carries (29.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- D'Ionte Smith has racked up two receptions for 69 yards, best on his team. He averages 69.0 receiving yards per game.
- Keke Chism has also added four catches for 47 yards this year. He puts up 47.0 receiving yards per game.
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Stadium: Kroger Field