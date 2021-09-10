Sep 4, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks running back Zack Martin (22) tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) out of bounds during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (1-0, SEC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0, SEC) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Kroger Field. This matchup has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Kentucky -5.5 -109 -112 56 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 79 points per game, 23.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Wildcats against the spread at SISportsbook.

The Wildcats average 45.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Tigers surrender per matchup (24.0).

The Wildcats average 79.0 more yards per game (554.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (475.0).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Tigers score 24.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Wildcats surrender (10.0).

The Tigers average 381.0 more yards per game (468.0) than the Wildcats allow (87.0).

The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

Kentucky Top Players

This campaign, Will Levis has racked up 367 passing yards (367.0 yards per game) while completing 18 of 26 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has racked up a team-high 125 rushing yards (125.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

So far this year Kavosiey Smoke has run for 16 yards on five carries (16.0 ypg).

Josh Ali has five catches and paces his team with 136 receiving yards (136.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson has chipped in with five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Epps has 83 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 83.0 yards per game.

Missouri Top Players

Connor Bazelak leads his team with 257 passing yards (257.0 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (21-of-32), throwing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Tyler Badie has picked up a team-high 203 rushing yards (203.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on three catches for 40 yards (40.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

So far this year Elijah Young has rushed for 29 yards on five carries (29.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

D'Ionte Smith has racked up two receptions for 69 yards, best on his team. He averages 69.0 receiving yards per game.

Keke Chism has also added four catches for 47 yards this year. He puts up 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers Game Info