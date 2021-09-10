September 10, 2021
Kentucky vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks running back Zack Martin (22) tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) out of bounds during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (1-0, SEC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0, SEC) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Kroger Field. This matchup has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Missouri

Kentucky vs Missouri Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Kentucky

-5.5

-109

-112

56

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • The two teams combine to score 79 points per game, 23.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 60.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

  • This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • The Wildcats average 45.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Tigers surrender per matchup (24.0).
  • The Wildcats average 79.0 more yards per game (554.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (475.0).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

  • The Tigers score 24.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Wildcats surrender (10.0).
  • The Tigers average 381.0 more yards per game (468.0) than the Wildcats allow (87.0).
  • The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have zero takeaways .

Kentucky Top Players

  • This campaign, Will Levis has racked up 367 passing yards (367.0 yards per game) while completing 18 of 26 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and one interception.
  • Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has racked up a team-high 125 rushing yards (125.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • So far this year Kavosiey Smoke has run for 16 yards on five carries (16.0 ypg).
  • Josh Ali has five catches and paces his team with 136 receiving yards (136.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Wan'Dale Robinson has chipped in with five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Epps has 83 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 83.0 yards per game.

Missouri Top Players

  • Connor Bazelak leads his team with 257 passing yards (257.0 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (21-of-32), throwing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
  • Tyler Badie has picked up a team-high 203 rushing yards (203.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on three catches for 40 yards (40.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.
  • So far this year Elijah Young has rushed for 29 yards on five carries (29.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • D'Ionte Smith has racked up two receptions for 69 yards, best on his team. He averages 69.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Keke Chism has also added four catches for 47 yards this year. He puts up 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Stadium: Kroger Field