Liberty vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Troy Trojans (1-0) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (1-0). The over/under is set at 61 for the contest.
Odds for Liberty vs. Troy
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Liberty
-4.5
-110
-110
61
-115
-105
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 103, is 42.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 51.0 points above the 10 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- The Flames score 45.0 more points per game (48.0) than the Trojans give up (3.0).
- The Flames average 354.0 more yards per game (543.0) than the Trojans give up per contest (189.0).
- This year, the Flames have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (4).
Troy Stats and Trends
- This year the Trojans score 48.0 more points per game (55.0) than the Flames allow (7.0).
- The Trojans rack up 195.0 more yards per game (464.0) than the Flames allow (269.0).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Flames have forced (0).
Liberty Top Players
- This year, Malik Willis has put up 217 passing yards (217.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-23 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 55 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
- Joshua Mack has taken 19 attempts for a team-leading 66 rushing yards (66.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Demario Douglas has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 84 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 84.0 yards per game.
- DJ Stubbs' stat line this year shows three catches for 68 yards. He puts up 68.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jaivian Lofton has caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game.
Troy Top Players
- Taylor Powell has thrown for 231 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes (17-of-28), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (231.0 yards per game).
- Kimani Vidal has churned out a team-best 81 rushing yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year B.J. Smith has rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries (54.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Tez Johnson has five receptions for a team-high 92 receiving yards (92.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Luke Whittemore has hauled in three catches for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game).
- Deshon Stoudemire has caught two passes for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.0 yards per game this year.
Liberty Flames vs. Troy Trojans Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
- Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium