The Troy Trojans (1-0) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Liberty Flames (1-0). The over/under is set at 61 for the contest.

Odds for Liberty vs. Troy

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Liberty -4.5 -110 -110 61 -115 -105

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 103, is 42.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 51.0 points above the 10 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

The Flames score 45.0 more points per game (48.0) than the Trojans give up (3.0).

The Flames average 354.0 more yards per game (543.0) than the Trojans give up per contest (189.0).

This year, the Flames have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (4).

Troy Stats and Trends

This year the Trojans score 48.0 more points per game (55.0) than the Flames allow (7.0).

The Trojans rack up 195.0 more yards per game (464.0) than the Flames allow (269.0).

The Trojans have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Flames have forced (0).

Liberty Top Players

This year, Malik Willis has put up 217 passing yards (217.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-23 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 55 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Joshua Mack has taken 19 attempts for a team-leading 66 rushing yards (66.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Demario Douglas has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 84 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 84.0 yards per game.

DJ Stubbs' stat line this year shows three catches for 68 yards. He puts up 68.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Jaivian Lofton has caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game.

Troy Top Players

Taylor Powell has thrown for 231 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes (17-of-28), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (231.0 yards per game).

Kimani Vidal has churned out a team-best 81 rushing yards (81.0 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year B.J. Smith has rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries (54.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Tez Johnson has five receptions for a team-high 92 receiving yards (92.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Luke Whittemore has hauled in three catches for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game).

Deshon Stoudemire has caught two passes for 35 yards and one touchdown, averaging 35.0 yards per game this year.

