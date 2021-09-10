Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (0-0) are 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (0-0). The total for this game has been set at 47 points.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Odds for Rams vs. Bears

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams -7.5 -112 -109 47 -108 -113 -385 +275

Over/under insights

Los Angeles played six games with more than 47 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Last season, eight of Chicago's 17 games had a combined total higher than 47 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 0.4 less points per game (46.6) a season ago than this game's total of 47 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.4 less points per game (41.6) last season than this game's over/under of 47 points.

The average point total in Rams games last year was 0.3 more points than the over/under of 47 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Bears games in 2020 was 2.2 fewer points than the point total of 47 for this outing.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Rams covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Rams scored the same number of points per game that the Bears gave up (23.1).

When Los Angeles recorded over 23.1 points last year, it was 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams collected 377.0 yards per game last season, 32.1 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears allowed per outing.

Los Angeles was 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piled up more than 344.9 yards last season.

Last season the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, seven more than the Bears' takeaways (18).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bears were an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year twice, and failed to cover both times.

A total of eight of Chicago's games last season hit the over.

The Bears averaged 4.8 more points per game (23.3) than the Rams surrendered (18.5) last season.

When Chicago recorded over 18.5 points last season, it was 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Bears collected 49.5 more yards per game (331.4) than the Rams gave up per outing (281.9) last season.

Chicago was 6-5 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team totaled more than 281.9 yards last season.

The Bears had 22 turnovers last year, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Rams Top Players

Last year, Matthew Stafford totaled 4,084 passing yards (255.3 yards per game) while going 339-for-528 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

A season ago, Darrell Henderson churned out 624 rushing yards (41.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Last season Sony Michel rushed for 449 yards on 79 carries (44.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Last season, Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and amassed 92 catches for 974 yards (64.9 ypg) with three touchdowns.

Robert Woods tacked on 936 yards on 90 catches and six touchdowns. He was targeted 129 times and put up 58.5 receiving yards per game last year.

Tyler Higbee totaled 521 yards on 44 catches with five touchdowns last year, averaging 32.6 yards per game on 60 targets.

Bears Top Players

Andy Dalton recorded 2,170 passing yards (144.7 yards per game) with a 64.9% completion percentage last year (216-of-333), while throwing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

David Montgomery took 247 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns. He also caught 54 passes for 438 yards (27.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Last season Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes (on 151 targets) for 1,250 yards (78.1 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney's stat line last year showed 61 grabs for 631 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 39.4 receiving yards per game and was targeted 98 times.

Last season Damiere Byrd caught 47 passes on 77 targets for 604 yards and one touchdown, averaging 37.8 receiving yards per game.

