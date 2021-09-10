Louisiana vs. Nicholls State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-1) host the FCS Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavily favored by 26 points in the game. The contest has a point total set at 64.5.
Odds for Louisiana vs. Nicholls State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Louisiana
-26
-109
-112
64.5
-109
-112
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 29.5 points higher than the combined 35 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 15.5 points fewer than the 80 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents score an average of 58.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- The Ragin' Cajuns took the loss 38-18 last time out when they met the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns were listed as 9-point favorites and won against that spread.
- The teams combined to go under the point total (58).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 18.0 points per game, 24.0 fewer than the Colonels surrender per matchup (42.0).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 229.0 fewer yards per game (358.0) than the Colonels give up per outing (587.0).
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Colonels have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Nicholls State Stats and Trends
- The Colonels put up 17.0 points per game, 21.0 fewer than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (38.0).
- The Colonels rack up 136.0 fewer yards per game (299.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (435.0).
- The Colonels have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (0).
Louisiana Top Players
- Levi Lewis has passed for 282 yards while completing 70% of his throws (28-of-40), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (282.0 yards per game).
- Chris Smith has picked up a team-best 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on four receptions for 19 yards (19.0 yards per game).
- So far this year Montrell Johnson has rushed for 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).
- Jalen Williams has racked up five receptions for 71 yards, best on his team. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.
- Errol Rogers Jr. has also chipped in with 50 yards on five catches. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Neal Johnson is averaging 40.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 40 yards.
Nicholls State Top Players
- This year, Lindsey Scott Jr. has racked up 194 passing yards (194.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-30 (56.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 24 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
- Julien Gums has rushed for a team-leading 48 yards on 13 carries (48.0 yards per game).
- This season Dai'Jean Dixon has seven receptions for a team-high 107 receiving yards (107.0 per game).
- K.J. Franklin's stat line this year shows five catches for 38 yards and one touchdown. He averages 38.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jay Tyler is averaging 19.0 yards per game, with one catch for 19 yards.
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Nicholls State Colonels Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3
- Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Stadium: Cajun Field