Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) reaches for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-1) host the FCS Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are heavily favored by 26 points in the game. The contest has a point total set at 64.5.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Nicholls State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Louisiana -26 -109 -112 64.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 29.5 points higher than the combined 35 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 15.5 points fewer than the 80 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents score an average of 58.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns took the loss 38-18 last time out when they met the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns were listed as 9-point favorites and won against that spread.

The teams combined to go under the point total (58).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 18.0 points per game, 24.0 fewer than the Colonels surrender per matchup (42.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 229.0 fewer yards per game (358.0) than the Colonels give up per outing (587.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Colonels have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Nicholls State Stats and Trends

The Colonels put up 17.0 points per game, 21.0 fewer than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (38.0).

The Colonels rack up 136.0 fewer yards per game (299.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (435.0).

The Colonels have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (0).

Louisiana Top Players

Levi Lewis has passed for 282 yards while completing 70% of his throws (28-of-40), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (282.0 yards per game).

Chris Smith has picked up a team-best 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on four receptions for 19 yards (19.0 yards per game).

So far this year Montrell Johnson has rushed for 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).

Jalen Williams has racked up five receptions for 71 yards, best on his team. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.

Errol Rogers Jr. has also chipped in with 50 yards on five catches. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Neal Johnson is averaging 40.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 40 yards.

Nicholls State Top Players

This year, Lindsey Scott Jr. has racked up 194 passing yards (194.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-30 (56.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 24 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Julien Gums has rushed for a team-leading 48 yards on 13 carries (48.0 yards per game).

This season Dai'Jean Dixon has seven receptions for a team-high 107 receiving yards (107.0 per game).

K.J. Franklin's stat line this year shows five catches for 38 yards and one touchdown. He averages 38.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Jay Tyler is averaging 19.0 yards per game, with one catch for 19 yards.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Nicholls State Colonels Game Info