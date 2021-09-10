Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) are favored by 11.5 points against the FCS SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. This game has an over/under of 70.5 points.
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Louisiana Tech
-11.5
-110
-111
70.5
-108
-113
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 83 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.5 points more than the 63 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 52.5, 18.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Bulldogs lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 35-34. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 23.5-point underdogs.
- The teams combined to go over the 52.5-point over/under.
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 6.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Lions surrender (28.0).
- The Bulldogs collect 369.0 yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than the 404.0 the Lions allow per outing.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (0) this season.
SE Louisiana Stats and Trends
- The Lions rack up 14.0 more points per game (49.0) than the Bulldogs allow (35.0).
- The Lions collect 60.0 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bulldogs allow (435.0).
- The Lions have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (4).
Louisiana Tech Top Players
- Austin Kendall has thrown for 269 yards while completing 55.6% of his passes (20-of-36), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (269.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 68 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.
- Marcus Williams Jr. has 21 yards on 13 carries (21.0 ypg). He also has three catches for 25 yards (25.0 ypg).
- Jerrod Means has hauled in two receptions for 94 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 94.0 receiving yards per game.
- Smoke Harris has also chipped in with 52 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Isaiah Graham has collected 41 yards on three receptions, averaging 41.0 yards per game.
SE Louisiana Top Players
- Cole Kelley has thrown for 263 yards while completing 73.2% of his passes (30-of-41), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (263.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball nine times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 43.0 yards per game.
- Taron Jones has 11 carries for a team-high 85 rushing yards (85.0 per game) and one touchdown. He also has four catches for 21 receiving yards (21.0 per game).
- CJ Turner has hauled in three catches for 52 yards, best on his team. He averages 52.0 receiving yards per game.
- Nolan Givan has also tacked on five receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.
- Austin Mitchell has 35 receiving yards on five receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. SE Louisiana Lions Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3
- Location: Ruston, Louisiana
- Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium