The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-1) are favored by 11.5 points against the FCS SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. This game has an over/under of 70.5 points.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Louisiana Tech -11.5 -110 -111 70.5 -108 -113

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 83 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.5 points more than the 63 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 52.5, 18.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Bulldogs lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 35-34. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 23.5-point underdogs.

The teams combined to go over the 52.5-point over/under.

This year, the Bulldogs put up 6.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Lions surrender (28.0).

The Bulldogs collect 369.0 yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than the 404.0 the Lions allow per outing.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (0) this season.

SE Louisiana Stats and Trends

The Lions rack up 14.0 more points per game (49.0) than the Bulldogs allow (35.0).

The Lions collect 60.0 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bulldogs allow (435.0).

The Lions have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (4).

Louisiana Tech Top Players

Austin Kendall has thrown for 269 yards while completing 55.6% of his passes (20-of-36), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (269.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 68 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

Marcus Williams Jr. has 21 yards on 13 carries (21.0 ypg). He also has three catches for 25 yards (25.0 ypg).

Jerrod Means has hauled in two receptions for 94 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 94.0 receiving yards per game.

Smoke Harris has also chipped in with 52 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He puts up 52.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Isaiah Graham has collected 41 yards on three receptions, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

SE Louisiana Top Players

Cole Kelley has thrown for 263 yards while completing 73.2% of his passes (30-of-41), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (263.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball nine times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Taron Jones has 11 carries for a team-high 85 rushing yards (85.0 per game) and one touchdown. He also has four catches for 21 receiving yards (21.0 per game).

CJ Turner has hauled in three catches for 52 yards, best on his team. He averages 52.0 receiving yards per game.

Nolan Givan has also tacked on five receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Mitchell has 35 receiving yards on five receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. SE Louisiana Lions Game Info