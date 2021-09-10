Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale (22) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (0-1) host the FCS Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored by 30 points in the outing. The game has a point total of 62.5.

Odds for Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Louisville -30 -110 -110 62.5 -106 -115

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.

Louisville Stats and Trends

The Cardinals average 24.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Colonels give up per outing (28.0).

The Cardinals rack up 146.0 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Colonels give up per matchup (501.0).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Colonels have forced (0).

Eastern Kentucky Stats and Trends

The Colonels average 31.0 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (43.0).

The Colonels collect 208.0 fewer yards per game (361.0) than the Cardinals give up (569.0).

The Colonels have zero giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have zero takeaways .

Louisville Top Players

Micale Cunningham leads the team with 191 passing yards (191.0 yards per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage this year (22-of-37) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 79 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 79.0 yards per game.

Jalen Mitchell has 49 yards on 12 carries (49.0 ypg).

This season Marshon Ford has four catches and leads the team with 50 yards (50.0 per game).

Josh Johnson has hauled in six catches for 40 yards (40.0 yards per game).

This season Jordan Watkins has caught four passes for 35 yards, averaging 35.0 receiving yards per game.

Eastern Kentucky Top Players

Parker McKinney leads the team with 238 passing yards (238.0 yards per game) and has a 71.4% completion percentage this year (20-of-28) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 35 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Da'Joun Hewitt has 22 carries for a team-high 78 rushing yards (78.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mo Edwards Jr. has racked up six receptions for 103 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game.

Matt Wilcox Jr. has tacked on 51 yards (on five catches).

This season Jaden Smith is averaging 42.0 yards per game, with four catches for 42 yards.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Game Info