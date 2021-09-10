Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisville Cardinals (0-1) host the FCS Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored by 30 points in the outing. The game has a point total of 62.5.
Odds for Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Louisville
-30
-110
-110
62.5
-106
-115
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 7.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 71 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- The Cardinals average 24.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Colonels give up per outing (28.0).
- The Cardinals rack up 146.0 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Colonels give up per matchup (501.0).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Colonels have forced (0).
Eastern Kentucky Stats and Trends
- The Colonels average 31.0 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (43.0).
- The Colonels collect 208.0 fewer yards per game (361.0) than the Cardinals give up (569.0).
- The Colonels have zero giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have zero takeaways .
Louisville Top Players
- Micale Cunningham leads the team with 191 passing yards (191.0 yards per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage this year (22-of-37) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 79 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 79.0 yards per game.
- Jalen Mitchell has 49 yards on 12 carries (49.0 ypg).
- This season Marshon Ford has four catches and leads the team with 50 yards (50.0 per game).
- Josh Johnson has hauled in six catches for 40 yards (40.0 yards per game).
- This season Jordan Watkins has caught four passes for 35 yards, averaging 35.0 receiving yards per game.
Eastern Kentucky Top Players
- Parker McKinney leads the team with 238 passing yards (238.0 yards per game) and has a 71.4% completion percentage this year (20-of-28) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 35 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
- Da'Joun Hewitt has 22 carries for a team-high 78 rushing yards (78.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Mo Edwards Jr. has racked up six receptions for 103 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 103.0 receiving yards per game.
- Matt Wilcox Jr. has tacked on 51 yards (on five catches).
- This season Jaden Smith is averaging 42.0 yards per game, with four catches for 42 yards.
Louisville Cardinals vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Stadium: Cardinal Stadium