Sep 4, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff reacts during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) host the FCS North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd are heavily favored by 43 points in the game. The point total for the outing is set at 50.

This article does not include any stats or insights for North Carolina Central, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. North Carolina Central

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Marshall -43 -110 -112 50 -111 -111

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 22.0 points lower than the two team's combined 72 points per game average.

The 21 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 29.0 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 45.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Last game, the Thundering Herd beat the Navy Midshipmen by a score of 49-7. The Thundering Herd covered the spread as 3-point favorites.

Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Thundering Herd to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The total scoring in that game went over 45-point over/under.

This year, the Thundering Herd score 35.0 more points per game (49.0) than the Eagles surrender (14.0).

The Thundering Herd average 121.0 more yards per game (464.0) than the Eagles allow per contest (343.0).

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.

North Carolina Central Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Eagles rack up 16.0 more points per game (23.0) than the Thundering Herd allow (7.0).

The Eagles collect just 7.0 fewer yards per game (391.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (398.0).

The Eagles have zero giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have two takeaways .

Marshall Top Players

This year, Grant Wells has collected 333 passing yards (333.0 yards per game) while going 20-for-30 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two interceptions. He has tacked on 14 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Rasheen Ali has taken 14 carries for a team-leading 59 rushing yards (59.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Sheldon Evans has 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Talik Keaton has five catches and paces his team with 100 receiving yards (100.0 ypg).

Corey Gammage has also added 94 yards on seven catches. He puts up 94.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Xavier Gaines has caught two passes for 61 yards, averaging 61.0 receiving yards per game.

North Carolina Central Top Players

Davius Richard has thrown for 184 yards while completing 64% of his passes (16-of-25), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (184.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball nine times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Jordan Freeman has taken nine carries for a team-leading 72 rushing yards (72.0 yards per game).

Ryan McDaniel has hauled in six passes for a team-high 72 yards. He averages 72.0 yards per game.

E.J. Hicks has chipped in with 37 yards (on three catches).

This season Daeshawn Stephens has caught one pass for 33 yards, averaging 33.0 receiving yards per game.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. North Carolina Central Eagles Game Info