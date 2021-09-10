Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) celebrates with Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Darryl Jones (21) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) host the FCS Howard Bison on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Terrapins are heavily favored by 48 points in the outing. The point total is 55.

Odds for Maryland vs. Howard

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Maryland -48 -112 -109 55 -111 -111

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 11.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Terrapins games this season have an average total of 55.0, the same value as Saturday's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

The Terrapins won 30-24 last time out when they faced the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Terrapins were listed as 3-point underdogs and covered that spread.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 55-point over/under.

The Terrapins rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Bison give up (38.0).

The Terrapins average 496.0 yards per game, 34.0 fewer yards than the 530.0 the Bison allow per matchup.

The Terrapins have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bison.

Howard Stats and Trends

The Bison score 14.0 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Terrapins allow (24.0).

The Bison average 348.0 yards per game, 23.0 more yards than the 325.0 the Terrapins allow.

This year the Bison have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Terrapins have takeaways (4).

Maryland Top Players

This season, Taulia Tagovailoa has collected 332 passing yards (332.0 yards per game) while connecting on 26 of 36 passes (72.2% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Tayon Fleet-Davis has taken 18 carries for a team-leading 123 rushing yards (123.0 yards per game). He's also caught four passes for 18 yards (18.0 receiving yards per game).

This season Isaiah Jacobs has run for 50 yards on 14 carries (50.0 ypg). Jacobs also helps out in the passing game, catching three passes to lead the team with 23 (23.0 ypg).

Dontay Demus Jr. has six catches and paces his team with 133 receiving yards (133.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Rakim Jarrett's stat line this year shows six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. He averages 122.0 receiving yards per game.

Howard Top Players

Quinton Williams has thrown for 226 yards while completing 63% of his passes (17-of-27), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (226.0 yards per game).

Jarett Hunter has ran for a team-leading 93 yards on 12 attempts (93.0 yards per game). He also averages 35.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 35 yards.

Ian Wheeler has run for 25 yards on three carries (25.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Christian Carter has racked up two receptions for 78 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 78.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Richie Ilarraza has caught three passes for 31 yards, averaging 31.0 receiving yards per game.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Howard Bison Game Info