Memphis vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0). Memphis is favored by 5.5 points. The total has been set at 64.5 points for this game.
Odds for Memphis vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Memphis
-5.5
-109
-112
64.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 82 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 38 points per game, 26.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Tigers against the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Tigers put up 42.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Red Wolves surrender per contest (21.0).
- The Tigers average 587.0 yards per game, 249.0 more yards than the 338.0 the Red Wolves give up per contest.
- The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have two takeaways .
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Red Wolves score 40.0 points per game, 23.0 more than the Tigers surrender (17.0).
- The Red Wolves collect 214.0 more yards per game (513.0) than the Tigers allow per matchup (299.0).
- The Red Wolves have one giveaway this season, while the Tigers have one takeaway .
Memphis Top Players
- Seth Henigan leads his team with 265 passing yards (265.0 per game) and has a 59.4% completion percentage (19-of-32), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.
- Brandon Thomas has taken 16 carries for a team-leading 147 rushing yards (147.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Rodrigues Clark has 84 yards on nine carries (84.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Javon Ivory has five catches and paces his team with 106 receiving yards (106.0 ypg).
- Gabriel Rogers has added three receptions for 59 yards.
- Calvin Austin III is averaging 47.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Arkansas State Top Players
- James Blackman leads the team with 169 passing yards (169.0 yards per game) and has a 61.5% completion percentage this year (16-of-26). He also has 22 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
- Alan Lamar has picked up a team-best 67 rushing yards (67.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Marcel Murray has rushed for 63 yards on seven carries (63.0 ypg).
- This season Corey Rucker has nine receptions for a team-high 138 receiving yards (138.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Te'vailance Hunt has also tacked on six receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.
- Jeff Foreman has totaled 55 yards on five receptions, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
Memphis Tigers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium