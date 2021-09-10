Sep 4, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Gabriel Rogers (9) catches a pass against Nicholls State Colonels defensive back Jodran Jackson (6) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0). Memphis is favored by 5.5 points. The total has been set at 64.5 points for this game.

Odds for Memphis vs. Arkansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Memphis -5.5 -109 -112 64.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 82 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38 points per game, 26.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Tigers against the spread at SISportsbook.

The Tigers put up 42.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Red Wolves surrender per contest (21.0).

The Tigers average 587.0 yards per game, 249.0 more yards than the 338.0 the Red Wolves give up per contest.

The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have two takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Red Wolves score 40.0 points per game, 23.0 more than the Tigers surrender (17.0).

The Red Wolves collect 214.0 more yards per game (513.0) than the Tigers allow per matchup (299.0).

The Red Wolves have one giveaway this season, while the Tigers have one takeaway .

Memphis Top Players

Seth Henigan leads his team with 265 passing yards (265.0 per game) and has a 59.4% completion percentage (19-of-32), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

Brandon Thomas has taken 16 carries for a team-leading 147 rushing yards (147.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Rodrigues Clark has 84 yards on nine carries (84.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Javon Ivory has five catches and paces his team with 106 receiving yards (106.0 ypg).

Gabriel Rogers has added three receptions for 59 yards.

Calvin Austin III is averaging 47.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas State Top Players

James Blackman leads the team with 169 passing yards (169.0 yards per game) and has a 61.5% completion percentage this year (16-of-26). He also has 22 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Alan Lamar has picked up a team-best 67 rushing yards (67.0 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Marcel Murray has rushed for 63 yards on seven carries (63.0 ypg).

This season Corey Rucker has nine receptions for a team-high 138 receiving yards (138.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Te'vailance Hunt has also tacked on six receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Jeff Foreman has totaled 55 yards on five receptions, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Memphis Tigers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Game Info