The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (0-1). The total is 54 points for this matchup.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Appalachian State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Miami (FL) -9 -110 -110 54 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, 8.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.0 more than the 54 over/under in this contest.

Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 62.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

The Hurricanes rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (13.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (19.0).

The Hurricanes average 115.0 fewer yards per game (266.0) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (381.0).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

The Mountaineers put up 33.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Hurricanes give up (44.0).

The Mountaineers rack up just 16.0 fewer yards per game (485.0) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (501.0).

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over one time, while the Hurricanes have forced 1 turnovers.

Miami (FL) Top Players

D'Eriq King leads the team with 179 passing yards (179.0 yards per game) and has a 76.7% completion percentage this year (23-of-30) while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Cam'Ron Harris has rushed for a team-high 37 yards on 12 carries (37.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 23 yards on seven carries (23.0 ypg).

Xavier Restrepo has three catches, leading his team with 55 yards (55.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

Keyshawn Smith has chipped in with four catches for 40 yards this year. He puts up 40.0 receiving yards per game.

Charleston Rambo has caught seven passes for 34 yards, averaging 34.0 yards per game this year.

Appalachian State Top Players

Chase Brice has passed for 259 yards while completing 74.1% of his throws (20-of-27), with two touchdowns and one interception (259.0 yards per game).

Nate Noel has 15 attempts for a team-high 126 rushing yards (126.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Camerun Peoples has run for 100 yards on 14 carries (100.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Thomas Hennigan has four catches and paces his team with 114 receiving yards (114.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Corey Sutton has also chipped in with four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Jalen Virgil has 27 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Game Info