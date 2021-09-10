Miami (FL) vs. Appalachian State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (0-1). The total is 54 points for this matchup.
Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Appalachian State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Miami (FL)
-9
-110
-110
54
-109
-111
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 46 points per game, 8.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 63 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.0 more than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 62.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Miami (FL) Stats and Trends
- The Hurricanes rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (13.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (19.0).
- The Hurricanes average 115.0 fewer yards per game (266.0) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (381.0).
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- The Mountaineers put up 33.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Hurricanes give up (44.0).
- The Mountaineers rack up just 16.0 fewer yards per game (485.0) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (501.0).
- This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over one time, while the Hurricanes have forced 1 turnovers.
Miami (FL) Top Players
- D'Eriq King leads the team with 179 passing yards (179.0 yards per game) and has a 76.7% completion percentage this year (23-of-30) while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Cam'Ron Harris has rushed for a team-high 37 yards on 12 carries (37.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 23 yards on seven carries (23.0 ypg).
- Xavier Restrepo has three catches, leading his team with 55 yards (55.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- Keyshawn Smith has chipped in with four catches for 40 yards this year. He puts up 40.0 receiving yards per game.
- Charleston Rambo has caught seven passes for 34 yards, averaging 34.0 yards per game this year.
Appalachian State Top Players
- Chase Brice has passed for 259 yards while completing 74.1% of his throws (20-of-27), with two touchdowns and one interception (259.0 yards per game).
- Nate Noel has 15 attempts for a team-high 126 rushing yards (126.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Camerun Peoples has run for 100 yards on 14 carries (100.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- Thomas Hennigan has four catches and paces his team with 114 receiving yards (114.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Corey Sutton has also chipped in with four receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.
- Jalen Virgil has 27 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 27.0 yards per game.
Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium