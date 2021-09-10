Michigan State vs. Youngstown State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) are heavily favored by 20 points over the FCS Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Spartan Stadium.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Youngstown State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Michigan State -20 -120 -105 - - -

Michigan State Stats and Trends

The Spartans score 3.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Penguins give up (41.0).

The Spartans average only 16.0 more yards per game (511.0), than the Penguins give up per contest (495.0).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Penguins' takeaways (0).

Youngstown State Stats and Trends

The Penguins score 44.0 points per game, 23.0 more than the Spartans allow (21.0).

The Penguins rack up 63.0 more yards per game (463.0) than the Spartans allow (400.0).

This year the Penguins have turned the ball over zero times, while the Spartans have forced 0 turnovers.

Michigan State Top Players

Payton Thorne has thrown for 185 yards while completing 60% of his passes (15-of-25), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (185.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 28 yards, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Kenneth Walker III has racked up a team-high 264 rushing yards (264.0 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Jayden Reed has hauled in five receptions for 64 yards, best on his team. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.

Tre Mosley has also tacked on four catches for 59 yards this year. He averages 59.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Connor Heyward is averaging 28.0 yards per game, with three catches for 28 yards.

Youngstown State Top Players

Demeatric Crenshaw leads the team with 112 passing yards (112.0 yards per game) and has a 75% completion percentage this year (9-of-12) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 81 rushing yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Jaleel McLaughlin has rushed for a team-leading 242 yards on 29 attempts (242.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also averages 46.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 46 yards.

Andrew Ogletree has also contributed with 28 yards on two catches. He puts up 28.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Bryce Oliver is averaging 15.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Youngstown State Penguins Game Info