Michigan vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Washington Huskies (0-1). The contest's point total is 48.5.
Odds for Michigan vs. Washington
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Michigan
-7
-103
-118
48.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 5.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 27 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 67.0, 18.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- The Wolverines have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- This year, the Wolverines average 34.0 more points per game (47.0) than the Huskies give up (13.0).
- The Wolverines rack up 319.0 more yards per game (551.0) than the Huskies give up per outing (232.0).
- The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Huskies have zero takeaways .
Washington Stats and Trends
- This year the Huskies average 7.0 fewer points per game (7.0) than the Wolverines surrender (14.0).
- The Huskies average 291.0 yards per game, 26.0 fewer yards than the 317.0 the Wolverines give up.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (0).
Michigan Top Players
- Cade McNamara has passed for 136 yards while completing 81.8% of his throws (9-of-11), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (136.0 yards per game).
- Blake Corum has run for a team-high 111 yards on 14 carries (111.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 22 receiving yards on two catches (22.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- A.J. Henning has run for 74 yards on one carries (74.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Ronnie Bell has one catches, leading his team with 76 yards (76.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- Daylen Baldwin has chipped in with one reception for 69 yards and one touchdown.
- Erick All is averaging 23.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 23 yards.
Washington Top Players
- Dylan Morris has passed for 226 yards while completing 58.7% of his throws (27-of-46), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions (226.0 yards per game).
- Richard Newton has churned out a team-best 62 rushing yards (62.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added four receptions for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).
- Giles Jackson has run for 19 yards on two carries (19.0 yards per game) this year.
- Cade Otton has hauled in eight catches for 82 yards, best on his team. He averages 82.0 receiving yards per game.
- Taj Davis' stat line this year shows six catches for 59 yards. He puts up 59.0 receiving yards per game.
- Cameron Davis has caught three passes for 29 yards, averaging 29.0 yards per game this year.
Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium