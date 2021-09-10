September 10, 2021
Michigan vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after throwing a touchdown pass during second half action Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. It was the first of the true freshman's career. Mich West

The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Washington Huskies (0-1). The contest's point total is 48.5.

Odds for Michigan vs. Washington

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Michigan vs Washington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Michigan

-7

-103

-118

48.5

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 5.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 27 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 67.0, 18.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

Michigan Stats and Trends

  • The Wolverines have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • This year, the Wolverines average 34.0 more points per game (47.0) than the Huskies give up (13.0).
  • The Wolverines rack up 319.0 more yards per game (551.0) than the Huskies give up per outing (232.0).
  • The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Huskies have zero takeaways .

Washington Stats and Trends

  • This year the Huskies average 7.0 fewer points per game (7.0) than the Wolverines surrender (14.0).
  • The Huskies average 291.0 yards per game, 26.0 fewer yards than the 317.0 the Wolverines give up.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (0).

Michigan Top Players

  • Cade McNamara has passed for 136 yards while completing 81.8% of his throws (9-of-11), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (136.0 yards per game).
  • Blake Corum has run for a team-high 111 yards on 14 carries (111.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 22 receiving yards on two catches (22.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • A.J. Henning has run for 74 yards on one carries (74.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
  • Ronnie Bell has one catches, leading his team with 76 yards (76.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
  • Daylen Baldwin has chipped in with one reception for 69 yards and one touchdown.
  • Erick All is averaging 23.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 23 yards.

Washington Top Players

  • Dylan Morris has passed for 226 yards while completing 58.7% of his throws (27-of-46), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions (226.0 yards per game).
  • Richard Newton has churned out a team-best 62 rushing yards (62.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added four receptions for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).
  • Giles Jackson has run for 19 yards on two carries (19.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Cade Otton has hauled in eight catches for 82 yards, best on his team. He averages 82.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Taj Davis' stat line this year shows six catches for 59 yards. He puts up 59.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Cameron Davis has caught three passes for 29 yards, averaging 29.0 yards per game this year.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Stadium: Michigan Stadium