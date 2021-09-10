Sep 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks quarterback AJ Mayer (10) is upended by Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-1) are an overwhelming 18.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1). The point total is set at 53.5 for the outing.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Minnesota -18.5 -109 -110 53.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points higher than the combined 45 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 40.5 points under the 94 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 65.5 points, a number 12.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the RedHawks have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

This year, the Golden Gophers score 18.0 fewer points per game (31.0) than the RedHawks allow (49.0).

The Golden Gophers average 134.0 fewer yards per game (408.0) than the RedHawks give up per contest (542.0).

The Golden Gophers have two giveaways this season, while the RedHawks have three takeaways .

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

The RedHawks have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

This season the RedHawks rack up 31.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Golden Gophers surrender (45.0).

The RedHawks collect 217.0 fewer yards per game (278.0) than the Golden Gophers allow (495.0).

This season the RedHawks have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (1).

Minnesota Top Players

Tanner Morgan has passed for 205 yards while completing 56% of his throws (14-of-25), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (205.0 yards per game).

Mohamed Ibrahim has 30 carries for a team-high 163 rushing yards (163.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Treyson Potts has 34 yards on 10 carries (34.0 ypg).

This season Daniel Jackson has three catches and leads the team with 58 yards (58.0 per game).

Dylan Wright has hauled in five catches for 57 yards (57.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has 44 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Miami (OH) Top Players

This campaign, AJ Mayer has recorded 109 passing yards (109.0 yards per game) while completing 9 of 28 passes (32.1% completion percentage). He has tacked on 12 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Keyon Mozee has run for a team-leading 80 yards on 15 attempts (80.0 yards per game).

Kenny Tracy has 37 yards on eight carries (37.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Mac Hippenhammer has grabbed three passes for a team-high 64 yards. He averages 64.0 yards per game.

Jack Sorenson has contributed with 32 yards (on two catches).

Devon Dorsey is averaging 8.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 8 yards.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Game Info