Minnesota vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-1) are an overwhelming 18.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1). The point total is set at 53.5 for the outing.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Miami (OH)
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Minnesota
-18.5
-109
-110
53.5
-112
-109
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points higher than the combined 45 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 40.5 points under the 94 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 65.5 points, a number 12.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the RedHawks have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Golden Gophers against the spread at SISportsbook.
- This year, the Golden Gophers score 18.0 fewer points per game (31.0) than the RedHawks allow (49.0).
- The Golden Gophers average 134.0 fewer yards per game (408.0) than the RedHawks give up per contest (542.0).
- The Golden Gophers have two giveaways this season, while the RedHawks have three takeaways .
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- The RedHawks have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- This season the RedHawks rack up 31.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Golden Gophers surrender (45.0).
- The RedHawks collect 217.0 fewer yards per game (278.0) than the Golden Gophers allow (495.0).
- This season the RedHawks have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (1).
Minnesota Top Players
- Tanner Morgan has passed for 205 yards while completing 56% of his throws (14-of-25), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (205.0 yards per game).
- Mohamed Ibrahim has 30 carries for a team-high 163 rushing yards (163.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Treyson Potts has 34 yards on 10 carries (34.0 ypg).
- This season Daniel Jackson has three catches and leads the team with 58 yards (58.0 per game).
- Dylan Wright has hauled in five catches for 57 yards (57.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Brevyn Spann-Ford has 44 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
Miami (OH) Top Players
- This campaign, AJ Mayer has recorded 109 passing yards (109.0 yards per game) while completing 9 of 28 passes (32.1% completion percentage). He has tacked on 12 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- Keyon Mozee has run for a team-leading 80 yards on 15 attempts (80.0 yards per game).
- Kenny Tracy has 37 yards on eight carries (37.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Mac Hippenhammer has grabbed three passes for a team-high 64 yards. He averages 64.0 yards per game.
- Jack Sorenson has contributed with 32 yards (on two catches).
- Devon Dorsey is averaging 8.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 8 yards.
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium