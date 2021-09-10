Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0). The over/under is set at 47.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Odds for Vikings vs. Bengals

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings -3 -109 -112 47 -112 -109 -159 +125

Over/under insights

Minnesota games finished over 47 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 13 times (out of 16) last season.

Cincinnati's games went over 47 total points scored in six of 16 matchups last season.

The two teams averaged a combined 0.7 fewer points per game (46.3) a season ago than this game's total of 47 points.

The Vikings and the Bengals saw their opponents average a combined 9.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 47 set in this matchup.

The average point total in Vikings games last year was three more points than the over/under of 47 in this matchup.

The average over/under for Bengals games in 2020 was 1.2 fewer points than the point total of 47 in this outing.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Vikings covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).

Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Vikings racked up just 0.4 more points per game (26.9) than the Bengals gave up (26.5).

When Minnesota recorded over 26.5 points last year, it was 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Vikings averaged only 4.1 more yards per game (393.3) than the Bengals allowed per contest (389.2) last year.

Minnesota was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piled up over 389.2 yards last season.

Last year the Vikings turned the ball over 23 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bengals had an ATS record of 8-5 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.

A total of eight of Cincinnati's games last year hit the over.

The Bengals scored 10.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Vikings gave up (29.7) last season.

When Cincinnati recorded over 29.7 points last year, it was 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bengals collected 319.8 yards per game last year, 73.5 fewer yards than the 393.3 the Vikings gave up per contest.

Cincinnati was 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churned out over 393.3 yards last season.

Last season the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).

Vikings Top Players

Kirk Cousins collected 4,265 passing yards (266.6 yards per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage last year (349-of-516), while throwing 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,557 yards on 312 attempts (97.3 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown.

Last year, Alexander Mattison ran for 434 yards on 96 carries (27.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson reeled in 88 passes for 1,400 yards last season while scoring seven touchdowns. He was targeted 125 times and averaged 87.5 yards per game.

Adam Thielen added 925 yards on 74 grabs and 14 touchdowns. He was targeted 108 times and put up 61.7 receiving yards per game last year.

Bengals Top Players

Last year Joe Burrow put up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 yards per game) while going 264-for-404 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 142 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per game.

Joe Mixon took 119 carries for 428 rushing yards a season ago (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (15.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Last season Samaje Perine rushed for 301 yards on 63 carries (18.8 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Last season Tee Higgins reeled in 67 passes (on 108 targets) for 908 yards (56.8 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd tacked on 841 yards on 79 grabs and four touchdowns. He was targeted 110 times and put up 52.6 receiving yards per game last year.

Drew Sample totaled 349 yards on 40 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 21.8 yards per game (on 53 targets).

