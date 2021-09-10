Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0). The over/under is set at 47.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Odds for Vikings vs. Bengals
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Vikings
-3
-109
-112
47
-112
-109
-159
+125
Over/under insights
- Minnesota games finished over 47 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 13 times (out of 16) last season.
- Cincinnati's games went over 47 total points scored in six of 16 matchups last season.
- The two teams averaged a combined 0.7 fewer points per game (46.3) a season ago than this game's total of 47 points.
- The Vikings and the Bengals saw their opponents average a combined 9.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 47 set in this matchup.
- The average point total in Vikings games last year was three more points than the over/under of 47 in this matchup.
- The average over/under for Bengals games in 2020 was 1.2 fewer points than the point total of 47 in this outing.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Vikings covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).
- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Vikings racked up just 0.4 more points per game (26.9) than the Bengals gave up (26.5).
- When Minnesota recorded over 26.5 points last year, it was 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Vikings averaged only 4.1 more yards per game (393.3) than the Bengals allowed per contest (389.2) last year.
- Minnesota was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team piled up over 389.2 yards last season.
- Last year the Vikings turned the ball over 23 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bengals had an ATS record of 8-5 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.
- A total of eight of Cincinnati's games last year hit the over.
- The Bengals scored 10.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Vikings gave up (29.7) last season.
- When Cincinnati recorded over 29.7 points last year, it was 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bengals collected 319.8 yards per game last year, 73.5 fewer yards than the 393.3 the Vikings gave up per contest.
- Cincinnati was 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churned out over 393.3 yards last season.
- Last season the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, two more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).
Vikings Top Players
- Kirk Cousins collected 4,265 passing yards (266.6 yards per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage last year (349-of-516), while throwing 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,557 yards on 312 attempts (97.3 yards per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown.
- Last year, Alexander Mattison ran for 434 yards on 96 carries (27.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson reeled in 88 passes for 1,400 yards last season while scoring seven touchdowns. He was targeted 125 times and averaged 87.5 yards per game.
- Adam Thielen added 925 yards on 74 grabs and 14 touchdowns. He was targeted 108 times and put up 61.7 receiving yards per game last year.
Bengals Top Players
- Last year Joe Burrow put up 2,688 passing yards (268.8 yards per game) while going 264-for-404 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 142 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per game.
- Joe Mixon took 119 carries for 428 rushing yards a season ago (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 138 yards (15.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Last season Samaje Perine rushed for 301 yards on 63 carries (18.8 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Tee Higgins reeled in 67 passes (on 108 targets) for 908 yards (56.8 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Tyler Boyd tacked on 841 yards on 79 grabs and four touchdowns. He was targeted 110 times and put up 52.6 receiving yards per game last year.
- Drew Sample totaled 349 yards on 40 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 21.8 yards per game (on 53 targets).
