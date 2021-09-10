NC State vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The NC State Wolf Pack (1-0) are small favorites (-1) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 55.5 points.
Odds for NC State vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
NC State
-1
-109
-111
55.5
-109
-112
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 24.5 points lower than the two team's combined 80 points per game average.
- The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 60.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1 point or more.
- The Wolf Pack put up 45.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Bulldogs give up per outing (34.0).
- The Wolf Pack average 525.0 yards per game, 156.0 more yards than the 369.0 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have one turnover, one fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (2).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- The Bulldogs average 35.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (0.0).
- The Bulldogs rack up 435.0 yards per game, 164.0 more yards than the 271.0 the Wolf Pack give up.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).
NC State Top Players
- This year, Devin Leary has collected 232 passing yards (232.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-26 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- Zonovan Knight has 16 attempts for a team-high 163 rushing yards (163.0 per game) and one touchdown. He also has two catches for 16 receiving yards (16.0 per game).
- Ricky Person Jr. has 105 yards on 16 carries (105.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also has three catches for 43 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Emeka Emezie has five catches, leading his team with 71 yards (71.0 ypg) this season.
- Devin Carter's stat line this year shows one catch for 51 yards. He averages 51.0 receiving yards per game.
Mississippi State Top Players
- Will Rogers leads the team with 370 passing yards (370.0 yards per game) and has a 83% completion percentage this year (39-of-47) while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Jo'Quavious Marks has churned out a team-best 71 rushing yards (71.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added nine receptions for 27 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one TD.
- Dillon Johnson has run for 12 yards on two carries (12.0 yards per game) this year.
- Jamire Calvin has three catches and paces his team with 67 receiving yards (67.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jaden Walley has also added 64 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He puts up 64.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Austin Williams is averaging 57.0 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 57 yards.
NC State Wolf Pack vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field