Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) dives into the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (1-0) are small favorites (-1) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for NC State vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds NC State -1 -109 -111 55.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 24.5 points lower than the two team's combined 80 points per game average.

The 34 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 60.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1 point or more.

The Wolf Pack put up 45.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Bulldogs give up per outing (34.0).

The Wolf Pack average 525.0 yards per game, 156.0 more yards than the 369.0 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.

This year, the Wolf Pack have one turnover, one fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (2).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs average 35.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (0.0).

The Bulldogs rack up 435.0 yards per game, 164.0 more yards than the 271.0 the Wolf Pack give up.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).

NC State Top Players

This year, Devin Leary has collected 232 passing yards (232.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-26 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Zonovan Knight has 16 attempts for a team-high 163 rushing yards (163.0 per game) and one touchdown. He also has two catches for 16 receiving yards (16.0 per game).

Ricky Person Jr. has 105 yards on 16 carries (105.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also has three catches for 43 yards (43.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Emeka Emezie has five catches, leading his team with 71 yards (71.0 ypg) this season.

Devin Carter's stat line this year shows one catch for 51 yards. He averages 51.0 receiving yards per game.

Mississippi State Top Players

Will Rogers leads the team with 370 passing yards (370.0 yards per game) and has a 83% completion percentage this year (39-of-47) while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Jo'Quavious Marks has churned out a team-best 71 rushing yards (71.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He has added nine receptions for 27 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one TD.

Dillon Johnson has run for 12 yards on two carries (12.0 yards per game) this year.

Jamire Calvin has three catches and paces his team with 67 receiving yards (67.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Walley has also added 64 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He puts up 64.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Austin Williams is averaging 57.0 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 57 yards.

NC State Wolf Pack vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Info