The Buffalo Bulls (1-0) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1). The point total is set at 54.5.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Nebraska -14 -111 -110 54.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 51.5 points lower than the two team's combined 106 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 25.5 points per game, 29.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Cornhuskers took the loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini, 30-22. The Fighting Illini won against the spread as 7-point underdogs.

The total scoring in that game hit the under on 55-point over/under.

The Cornhuskers rack up 30.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Bulls surrender (7.0).

When Nebraska scores more than 7.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers rack up 415.5 more yards per game (512.5) than the Bulls give up per contest (97.0).

Nebraska is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 97.0 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (0).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

This season the Bulls rack up 50.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Cornhuskers give up (18.5).

The Bulls rack up 260.0 more yards per game (569.0) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (309.0).

The Bulls have turned the ball over one time, three fewer times than the Cornhuskers have forced turnovers (4).

Nebraska Top Players

Adrian Martinez leads the team with 486 passing yards (243.0 yards per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (33-of-55) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 144 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

So far this year Markese Stepp has rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries (55.5 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Samori Toure has 11 catches, leading his team with 170 yards (85.0 ypg) this season.

Oliver Martin has contributed with six receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Allen has racked up 84 yards on six receptions, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Buffalo Top Players

Kyle Vantrease has passed for 231 yards while completing 78.9% of his throws (15-of-19), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (231.0 yards per game).

Ron Cook Jr. has run for a team-leading 94 yards on 14 attempts (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Kevin Marks has 72 yards on 13 carries (72.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Quian Williams has five catches and paces his team with 96 receiving yards (96.0 ypg).

Jovany Ruiz has chipped in with 76 yards on three catches and one touchdown. He averages 76.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Marlyn Johnson has 26 receiving yards on one catches, with one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Buffalo Bulls Game Info