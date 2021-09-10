Nebraska vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Buffalo Bulls (1-0) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1). The point total is set at 54.5.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Nebraska
-14
-111
-110
54.5
-112
-109
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 51.5 points lower than the two team's combined 106 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 25.5 points per game, 29.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Last time out, the Cornhuskers took the loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini, 30-22. The Fighting Illini won against the spread as 7-point underdogs.
- The total scoring in that game hit the under on 55-point over/under.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 30.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Bulls surrender (7.0).
- When Nebraska scores more than 7.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 415.5 more yards per game (512.5) than the Bulls give up per contest (97.0).
- Nebraska is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 97.0 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (0).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- This season the Bulls rack up 50.5 more points per game (69.0) than the Cornhuskers give up (18.5).
- The Bulls rack up 260.0 more yards per game (569.0) than the Cornhuskers give up per matchup (309.0).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over one time, three fewer times than the Cornhuskers have forced turnovers (4).
Nebraska Top Players
- Adrian Martinez leads the team with 486 passing yards (243.0 yards per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (33-of-55) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 144 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.
- So far this year Markese Stepp has rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries (55.5 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Samori Toure has 11 catches, leading his team with 170 yards (85.0 ypg) this season.
- Oliver Martin has contributed with six receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.
- Austin Allen has racked up 84 yards on six receptions, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
Buffalo Top Players
- Kyle Vantrease has passed for 231 yards while completing 78.9% of his throws (15-of-19), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (231.0 yards per game).
- Ron Cook Jr. has run for a team-leading 94 yards on 14 attempts (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Kevin Marks has 72 yards on 13 carries (72.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Quian Williams has five catches and paces his team with 96 receiving yards (96.0 ypg).
- Jovany Ruiz has chipped in with 76 yards on three catches and one touchdown. He averages 76.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Marlyn Johnson has 26 receiving yards on one catches, with one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Buffalo Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium