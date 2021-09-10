New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 1 Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (0-0) host the Miami Dolphins (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 in matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium. Miami is a 3.5-point underdog. The contest has a 43.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots -3.5 -107 -114 43.5 -114 -107 -180 +140

Over/under insights

New England and its opponent combined to score over 43.5 points, the current matchup's total, in seven of 16 games last year.

A total of 10 Miami games last season (out of 16) went over 43.5 total points scored.

The Patriots and the Dolphins combined to average 2.2 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.

The Patriots and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined 0.3 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 43.5 set in this game.

The average point total for Patriots games last year was 1.3 more points than the over/under of 43.5 in this matchup.

Dolphins games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 46.7 points, 3.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Patriots stats and trends

New England went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Patriots were favored by 3.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Click over to SISportsbook and place a bet on the Patriots against the spread.

Last season, five of New England's games went over the point total.

The Patriots put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1) last season.

When New England scored more than 21.1 points last year, it was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots racked up 40.6 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last year.

When New England picked up over 367.9 yards last season, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last year, 10 fewer than the Dolphins forced turnovers (29).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami put together an 11-5-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Dolphins had an ATS record of 5-2.

Last season, seven of Miami's games went over the point total.

Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

Last year the Dolphins averaged 3.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Patriots surrendered (22.1).

When Miami recorded over 22.1 points last season, it was 8-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Dolphins racked up just 14.8 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Patriots gave up (353.8) per matchup last season.

In games that Miami churned out over 353.8 yards last year, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times last season, two fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).

Patriots Top Players

A season ago, Damien Harris churned out 691 rushing yards (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Last season James White rushed for 121 yards on 35 carries (7.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. White also helped out in the passing game, catching 49 passes for 375 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nelson Agholor hauled in 48 passes for 896 yards last season and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 82 times and averaged 56.0 yards per game.

Jakobi Meyers added 59 grabs for 729 yards last year. He was targeted 81 times and put up 45.6 receiving yards per game.

Last year Kendrick Bourne caught 49 passes on 74 targets for 667 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.5 receiving yards per game.

Dolphins Top Players

Last year Tua Tagovailoa totaled 1,814 passing yards (113.4 yards per game) while going 186-for-290 (64.1% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year Malcolm Brown rushed for 419 yards on 101 carries (26.2 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

Will Fuller V grabbed 53 passes for 879 yards last season with eight touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 79.9 yards per game.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Fuller to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

DeVante Parker also added 793 yards on 63 catches and four touchdowns. He was targeted 103 times and averaged 49.6 receiving yards per game last year.

Last season Mike Gesicki caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 703 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 43.9 receiving yards per game.

Powered by DataSkrive