New Mexico vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The New Mexico Lobos (1-0) are heavy 19-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2). The game's over/under is set at 55.5.
Odds for New Mexico vs. New Mexico State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
New Mexico
-19
-112
-108
55.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 33.5 points per game, 22.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- The Lobos rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per outing the Aggies give up.
- The Lobos collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Aggies give up per contest (407.5).
- The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have five takeaways .
New Mexico State Stats and Trends
- The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 19 points or more.
- This season the Aggies score 10.5 fewer points per game (6.5) than the Lobos give up (17.0).
- The Aggies average 95.0 more yards per game (282.0) than the Lobos allow (187.0).
- In games that New Mexico State churns out more than 187.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (3) this season.
New Mexico Top Players
- This year, Terry Wilson has put up 174 passing yards (174.0 yards per game) while going 20-for-26 (76.9% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 49 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- Aaron Dumas has churned out a team-best 57 rushing yards (57.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- This season Keyonta Lanier has three catches and leads the team with 72 yards (72.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong has hauled in six catches for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game).
- Kyle Jarvis has 15 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
New Mexico State Top Players
- Jonah Johnson has thrown for 408 yards while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-of-80), with one touchdown and three interceptions this year (204.0 yards per game).
- O'Maury Samuels has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 63 rushing yards (31.5 yards per game).
- So far this year Juwuan Price has run for 57 yards on 17 carries (28.5 ypg).
- Dominic Gicinto has nine catches, leading his team with 95 yards (47.5 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.
- Jared Wyatt has added 81 yards (on six catches).
- Terrell Warner has 79 receiving yards on 10 receptions, averaging 39.5 yards per game.
New Mexico Lobos vs. New Mexico State Aggies Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: STADIUM
- Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium