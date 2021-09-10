New Mexico vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Mexico Lobos (1-0) are heavy 19-point favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2). The game's over/under is set at 55.5.

Odds for New Mexico vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds New Mexico -19 -112 -108 55.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 33.5 points per game, 22.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

The Lobos rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per outing the Aggies give up.

The Lobos collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Aggies give up per contest (407.5).

The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have five takeaways .

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 19 points or more.

This season the Aggies score 10.5 fewer points per game (6.5) than the Lobos give up (17.0).

The Aggies average 95.0 more yards per game (282.0) than the Lobos allow (187.0).

In games that New Mexico State churns out more than 187.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (3) this season.

New Mexico Top Players

This year, Terry Wilson has put up 174 passing yards (174.0 yards per game) while going 20-for-26 (76.9% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 49 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Aaron Dumas has churned out a team-best 57 rushing yards (57.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

This season Keyonta Lanier has three catches and leads the team with 72 yards (72.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has hauled in six catches for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game).

Kyle Jarvis has 15 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

New Mexico State Top Players

Jonah Johnson has thrown for 408 yards while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-of-80), with one touchdown and three interceptions this year (204.0 yards per game).

O'Maury Samuels has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 63 rushing yards (31.5 yards per game).

So far this year Juwuan Price has run for 57 yards on 17 carries (28.5 ypg).

Dominic Gicinto has nine catches, leading his team with 95 yards (47.5 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.

Jared Wyatt has added 81 yards (on six catches).

Terrell Warner has 79 receiving yards on 10 receptions, averaging 39.5 yards per game.

New Mexico Lobos vs. New Mexico State Aggies Game Info