The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a heavy 26-point underdog. The total has been set at 66 points for this game.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds North Carolina -26 -110 -110 66 -115 -106

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 20 points per game, 46.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 60 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.0 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

Tar Heels games this season have an average total of 66.0, the same value as Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 14.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

The Tar Heels took the loss 17-10 last time out when they faced the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies were listed as 5.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The teams combined to score 27 points, hitting the under on the 66-point over/under.

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 33.0 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Panthers allow (43.0).

The Tar Heels collect 354.0 yards per game, only 2.0 fewer than the 356.0 the Panthers give up per contest.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

The Panthers came up short in their last outing by a final score of 43-10 against the Army Black Knights, failing to cover the spread as 3-point favorites.

Sportsbooks posted a total of 51.5 for the contest, and the teams went over.

This season the Panthers rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (17.0).

The Panthers collect 119.0 fewer yards per game (177.0) than the Tar Heels give up (296.0).

The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina Top Players

This season, Sam Howell has recorded 208 passing yards (208.0 yards per game) while completing 17 of 32 passes (53.1% completion percentage), with one touchdown and three interceptions. He has added 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Ty Chandler has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year D.J. Jones has run for 43 yards on six carries (43.0 ypg).

Josh Downs has reeled in eight passes for a team-high 123 yards with one touchdown. He averages 123.0 yards per game.

Emery Simmons has chipped in with 46 yards on three catches. He averages 46.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Antoine Green has caught two passes for 20 yards, averaging 20.0 receiving yards per game.

Georgia State Top Players

This year, Cornelious Brown has racked up 129 passing yards (129.0 yards per game) while going 12-for-20 (60% completion percentage) and throwing one interception.

Destin Coates has picked up a team-best 48 rushing yards (48.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamyest Williams has 24 yards on six carries (24.0 ypg).

Jamari Thrash has seven catches and paces his team with 87 receiving yards (87.0 ypg).

Roger Carter has chipped in with two catches for 17 yards this year. He averages 17.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Terrance Dixon is averaging 10.0 yards per game, with one catch for 10 yards.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Georgia State Panthers Game Info