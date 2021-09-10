Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) host the FCS Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 26.5 points in the game.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Indiana State, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Indiana State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Northwestern -26.5 -112 -109 - - -

Northwestern Stats and Trends

The Wildcats score the same number of points per game that the Sycamores surrender (21.0).

The Wildcats collect 22.0 more yards per game (400.0) than the Sycamores give up per outing (378.0).

The Wildcats have zero giveaways this season, while the Sycamores have zero takeaways .

Indiana State Stats and Trends

The Sycamores average 12.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Wildcats give up (38.0).

The Sycamores collect 266.0 fewer yards per game (245.0) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (511.0).

The Sycamores have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (1).

Northwestern Top Players

This season, Hunter Johnson has put up 283 passing yards (283.0 yards per game) while connecting on 30 of 43 passes (69.8% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Evan Hull has rushed for a team-leading 87 yards on nine attempts (87.0 yards per game). He also averages 23.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 23 yards.

Andrew Clair has rushed for 14 yards on four carries (14.0 yards per game) this year.

Bryce Kirtz has grabbed seven passes for a team best 80 yards. He averages 80.0 yards per game.

Stephon Robinson Jr. has hauled in five catches for 79 yards (79.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

This season Malik Washington has caught three passes for 32 yards, averaging 32.0 receiving yards per game.

Indiana State Top Players

Anthony Thompson leads the team with 87 passing yards (87.0 yards per game) and has a 56.5% completion percentage this year (13-of-23).

Peterson Kerlegrand has rushed for a team-leading 73 yards on 19 attempts (73.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Michael Haupert has rushed for 59 yards on five carries (59.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Dante Hendrix has five catches, leading his team with 52 yards (52.0 ypg) this season.

Rontrez Morgan's stat line this year shows six catches for 26 yards. He averages 26.0 receiving yards per game.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Indiana State Sycamores Game Info