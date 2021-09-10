Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks to pass. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-14 at the half Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Fsu V Notre Dame835

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) are a massive 17-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Toledo Rockets (1-0). The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Toledo

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Notre Dame -17 -109 -112 55.5 -108 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 90, is 34.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

The Fighting Irish rack up 31.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Rockets surrender (10.0).

The Fighting Irish rack up 159.0 more yards per game (431.0) than the Rockets allow per outing (272.0).

This year, the Fighting Irish have one turnover, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (2).

Toledo Stats and Trends

The Rockets average 49.0 points per game, 11.0 more than the Fighting Irish give up (38.0).

The Rockets rack up just 1.0 fewer yard per game (441.0) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (442.0).

This season the Rockets have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (3).

Notre Dame Top Players

Jack Coan leads his team with 366 passing yards (366.0 per game) and has a 74.3% completion percentage (26-of-35), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception.

Kyren Williams has ran for a team-leading 42 yards on 18 carries (42.0 yards per game). He also averages 83.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has 31 yards on seven carries (31.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Michael Mayer has racked up nine receptions for 120 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 120.0 receiving yards per game.

Kevin Austin Jr. has also chipped in with 91 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He puts up 91.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Toledo Top Players

Carter Bradley leads the team with 183 passing yards (183.0 yards per game) and has a 72.7% completion percentage this year (8-of-11) while throwing one touchdown.

DeQuan Finn has run for a team-leading 82 yards on nine carries (82.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Bryant Koback has run for 52 yards on nine carries (52.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. Koback also helps out in the passing game, catching three passes to lead the team with 35 (35.0 ypg).

Devin Maddox has reeled in two passes for a team-high 91 yards with one touchdown. He averages 91.0 yards per game.

DeAmonte King is averaging 34.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 34 yards.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Toledo Rockets Game Info