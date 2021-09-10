Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) host the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are heavily favored by 29.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 50 points for the contest.

Odds for Ohio vs. Duquesne

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Ohio -29.5 -110 -110 50 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 38.0 points higher than the combined 12 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 74 points per game, 24.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Ohio Stats and Trends

The Bobcats took the loss 29-9 last time out when they met the Syracuse Orange. The Orange covered the spread as 1-point underdogs.

The teams combined to score 38 points, hitting the under on the 56-point over/under.

This year, the Bobcats average 36.0 fewer points per game (9.0) than the Dukes surrender (45.0).

The Bobcats average 85.0 fewer yards per game (346.0), than the Dukes allow per outing (431.0).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, while the Dukes have forced one.

Duquesne Stats and Trends

This season the Dukes put up 26.0 fewer points per game (3.0) than the Bobcats allow (29.0).

The Dukes rack up 137.0 yards per game, 246.0 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Bobcats allow.

The Dukes have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (0).

Ohio Top Players

Kurtis Rourke has passed for 142 yards while completing 75% of his throws (21-of-28), with zero touchdowns and one interception (142.0 yards per game). He's also rushed six times for 21 yards, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

De'Montre Tuggle has churned out a team-best 65 rushing yards (65.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has rushed for 43 yards on nine carries (43.0 yards per game) this year.

Jerome Buckner has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 102 yards. He averages 102.0 yards per game.

Ty Walton is averaging 24.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 24 yards.

Duquesne Top Players

Garrett Owens has churned out a team-best 35 rushing yards (35.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Billy Lucas has 23 yards on seven carries (23.0 ypg).

Cyrus Holder has two catches, leading his team with 64 yards (64.0 ypg) this season.

Davie Henderson has hauled in one catch for 12 yards (12.0 yards per game).

Ethan O'Neil has caught zero passes for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per game this year.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Duquesne Dukes Game Info