Ohio State vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Oregon Ducks (1-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a heavy 14.5-point underdog. A total of 63.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Oregon
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Ohio State
-14.5
-108
-112
63.5
-109
-111
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 65.5, 2.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.5.
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- The Buckeyes rack up 21.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Ducks give up (24.0).
- The Buckeyes collect 122.0 more yards per game (495.0) than the Ducks give up per contest (373.0).
- The Buckeyes have one giveaway this season, while the Ducks have three takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- The Ducks rack up 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 31.0 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Ducks rack up 358.0 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 408.0 the Buckeyes give up.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (2).
Ohio State Top Players
- This year, C.J. Stroud has put up 294 passing yards (294.0 yards per game) while going 13-for-22 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 13 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
- Miyan Williams has nine attempts for a team-high 125 rushing yards (125.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Master Teague III has run for 29 yards on six carries (29.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Chris Olave has four receptions for a team-high 117 receiving yards (117.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Garrett Wilson's stat line this year shows five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. He averages 80.0 receiving yards per game.
- TreVeyon Henderson is averaging 70.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon Top Players
- This season, Anthony Brown has recorded 172 passing yards (172.0 yards per game) while completing 15 of 24 passes (62.5% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 56 rushing yards on 16 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 56.0 yards per game.
- CJ Verdell has 18 attempts for a team-high 74 rushing yards (74.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Travis Dye has 64 yards on 13 carries (64.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Johnny Johnson III has racked up three catches for 76 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 76.0 receiving yards per game.
- Mycah Pittman has also chipped in with three receptions for 40 yards.
- This season Kris Hutson has caught two passes for 22 yards, averaging 22.0 receiving yards per game.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium