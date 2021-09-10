Sep 4, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) walks off the field after a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (1-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as a heavy 14.5-point underdog. A total of 63.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Oregon

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Ohio State -14.5 -108 -112 63.5 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 65.5, 2.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.5.

The 61.5 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

The Buckeyes rack up 21.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Ducks give up (24.0).

The Buckeyes collect 122.0 more yards per game (495.0) than the Ducks give up per contest (373.0).

The Buckeyes have one giveaway this season, while the Ducks have three takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

The Ducks rack up 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 31.0 the Buckeyes give up.

The Ducks rack up 358.0 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 408.0 the Buckeyes give up.

The Ducks have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (2).

Ohio State Top Players

This year, C.J. Stroud has put up 294 passing yards (294.0 yards per game) while going 13-for-22 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception. He has tacked on 13 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Miyan Williams has nine attempts for a team-high 125 rushing yards (125.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Master Teague III has run for 29 yards on six carries (29.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Chris Olave has four receptions for a team-high 117 receiving yards (117.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson's stat line this year shows five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. He averages 80.0 receiving yards per game.

TreVeyon Henderson is averaging 70.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon Top Players

This season, Anthony Brown has recorded 172 passing yards (172.0 yards per game) while completing 15 of 24 passes (62.5% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 56 rushing yards on 16 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 56.0 yards per game.

CJ Verdell has 18 attempts for a team-high 74 rushing yards (74.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Travis Dye has 64 yards on 13 carries (64.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Johnson III has racked up three catches for 76 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 76.0 receiving yards per game.

Mycah Pittman has also chipped in with three receptions for 40 yards.

This season Kris Hutson has caught two passes for 22 yards, averaging 22.0 receiving yards per game.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks Game Info