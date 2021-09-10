Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) in action during the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) are heavily favored by 46.5 points over the FCS Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 65.5 for the game.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Western Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Oklahoma -46.5 -110 -110 65.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 68 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the 66 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 69.5, 4.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 65.5.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

The Sooners rack up 9.0 more points per game (40.0) than the Catamounts allow (31.0).

The Sooners average 69.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Catamounts allow per contest (361.0).

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Catamounts' takeaways (0).

Western Carolina Stats and Trends

This year the Catamounts put up 7.0 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Sooners surrender (35.0).

The Catamounts collect 501.0 yards per game, 105.0 more yards than the 396.0 the Sooners allow.

The Catamounts have turned the ball over zero times, three fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (3).

Oklahoma Top Players

Spencer Rattler leads his team with 304 passing yards (304.0 per game) and has a 76.9% completion percentage (30-of-39), throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Kennedy Brooks has churned out a team-high 87 rushing yards (87.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Eric Gray has rushed for 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Marvin Mims has five receptions for a team-high 117 receiving yards (117.0 per game).

Jadon Haselwood has added 47 yards (on four catches).

Mario Williams has racked up 37 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Western Carolina Top Players

Rogan Wells has thrown for 275 yards while completing 54.5% of his passes (24-of-44), with one touchdown and two interceptions this year (275.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball eight times for 67 yards and one touchdown, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

TJ Jones has ran for a team-leading 115 yards on 17 carries (115.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 31.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing three passes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Raphael Williams has eight catches, leading his team with 122 yards (122.0 ypg) this season.

Kenny Benjamin's stat line this year shows six catches for 56 yards. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Game Info