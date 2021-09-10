Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-1) are double-digit underdogs (-12.5) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0). The total for this game has been set at 51 points.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Oklahoma State
-12.5
-111
-110
51
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 11.0 points higher than the combined 40 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- The Cowboys rack up 23.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (19.0).
- The Cowboys collect 30.0 fewer yards per game (369.0) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (399.0).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- The Golden Hurricane score 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 16.0 the Cowboys allow.
- The Golden Hurricane average 112.0 more yards per game (448.0) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (336.0).
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (2).
Oklahoma State Top Players
- Shane Illingworth has thrown for 315 yards while completing 55% of his passes (22-of-40), with one touchdown and one interception this year (315.0 yards per game).
- LD Brown has rushed for a team-leading 30 yards on 15 carries (30.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Dezmon Jackson has run for 14 yards on three carries (14.0 yards per game) this year.
- Tay Martin has hauled in six receptions for 107 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.0 receiving yards per game.
- Brennan Presley has also added four catches for 68 yards this year. He puts up 68.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jaden Bray has totaled 52 yards on two receptions, averaging 52.0 yards per game.
Tulsa Top Players
- Davis Brin leads the team with 201 passing yards (201.0 yards per game) and has a 53.6% completion percentage this year (15-of-28) with two interceptions.
- Deneric Prince has taken 14 attempts for a team-leading 151 rushing yards (151.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Shamari Brooks has run for 80 yards on 10 carries (80.0 yards per game) this year.
- Keylon Stokes has four catches, leading his team with 95 yards (95.0 ypg) this season.
- Josh Johnson has also contributed with 34 yards on four catches. He averages 34.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- This season Sam Crawford Jr. has caught two passes for 31 yards, averaging 31.0 receiving yards per game.
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium