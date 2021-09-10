September 10, 2021
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Shane Illingworth (16) hands the ball off to running back LD Brown (0) during the third quarter of the game against the Missouri State Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-1) are double-digit underdogs (-12.5) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0). The total for this game has been set at 51 points.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Oklahoma State

-12.5

-111

-110

51

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • Saturday's over/under is 11.0 points higher than the combined 40 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.0 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

  • The Cowboys rack up 23.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per contest (19.0).
  • The Cowboys collect 30.0 fewer yards per game (369.0) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (399.0).
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

  • The Golden Hurricane score 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 16.0 the Cowboys allow.
  • The Golden Hurricane average 112.0 more yards per game (448.0) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (336.0).
  • The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (2).

Oklahoma State Top Players

  • Shane Illingworth has thrown for 315 yards while completing 55% of his passes (22-of-40), with one touchdown and one interception this year (315.0 yards per game).
  • LD Brown has rushed for a team-leading 30 yards on 15 carries (30.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Dezmon Jackson has run for 14 yards on three carries (14.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Tay Martin has hauled in six receptions for 107 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 107.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Brennan Presley has also added four catches for 68 yards this year. He puts up 68.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Jaden Bray has totaled 52 yards on two receptions, averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Tulsa Top Players

  • Davis Brin leads the team with 201 passing yards (201.0 yards per game) and has a 53.6% completion percentage this year (15-of-28) with two interceptions.
  • Deneric Prince has taken 14 attempts for a team-leading 151 rushing yards (151.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Shamari Brooks has run for 80 yards on 10 carries (80.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Keylon Stokes has four catches, leading his team with 95 yards (95.0 ypg) this season.
  • Josh Johnson has also contributed with 34 yards on four catches. He averages 34.0 receiving yards per game this year.
  • This season Sam Crawford Jr. has caught two passes for 31 yards, averaging 31.0 receiving yards per game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium