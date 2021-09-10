Old Dominion vs. Hampton College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) host the FCS Hampton Pirates on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs are favored by 19.5 points in the contest. The contest has an over/under of 54.5.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Hampton

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Old Dominion -19.5 -114 -107 54.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 70 points per game, 15.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Monarchs and their opponents have scored an average of 64 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

The Monarchs took the loss 42-10 last time out when they faced the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Demon Deacons covered the spread as 31.5-point favorites.

The teams combined to score 52 points, hitting the under on the 64-point over/under.

The Monarchs rack up 10 points per game, 18 fewer than the Pirates surrender per matchup (28).

The Monarchs collect 272 yards per game, 272 more yards than the 0 the Pirates give up per contest.

This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Pirates' takeaways (0).

Hampton Stats and Trends

This season the Pirates put up per game (42) than the Monarchs surrender (42).

The Pirates rack up 611 yards per game, 259 more yards than the 352 the Monarchs give up.

The Pirates have zero giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have one takeaway .

Old Dominion Top Players

Hayden Wolff has thrown for 88 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (11-of-17), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (88 yards per game).

Elijah Davis has run for a team-high 69 yards on 12 carries (69 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Blake Watson has run for 55 yards on 15 carries (55 ypg).

This season Stone Smartt has three catches and leads the team with 26 yards (26 per game).

Jordan Bly has hauled in three catches for 25 yards (25 yards per game).

Zack Kuntz has 19 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 19 yards per game.

Hampton Top Players

This campaign, Jett Duffey has racked up 242 passing yards (242 yards per game) while completing 24 of 35 passes (68.6% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 33 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 33 yards per game.

Darran Butts has rushed for a team-high 143 yards on 11 carries (143 yards per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Elijah Burris has run for 136 yards on 15 carries (136 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Romon Copeland has racked up four catches for 73 yards, best on his team. He averages 73 receiving yards per game.

Jadakis Bonds has hauled in seven catches for 62 yards (62 yards per game) and one touchdown.

KeyRon Catlett has 54 receiving yards on six receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 54 yards per game.

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Hampton Pirates Game Info