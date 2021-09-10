Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) host the FCS Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are heavily favored by 34.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 69.5.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Ole Miss
-34.5
-115
-106
69.5
-107
-114
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 3.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 25.5 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- The Rebels average 43.0 points per game, 23.0 more than the Governors give up per contest (20.0).
- The Rebels collect 569.0 yards per game, 341.0 more yards than the 228.0 the Governors give up per contest.
- The Rebels have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Governors.
Austin Peay Stats and Trends
- The Governors average 6.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Rebels give up (24.0).
- The Governors rack up 97.0 more yards per game (452.0) than the Rebels give up per outing (355.0).
- The Governors have zero giveaways this season, while the Rebels have two takeaways .
Ole Miss Top Players
- Matt Corral leads the team with 381 passing yards (381.0 yards per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage this year (22-of-32) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 55 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
- Snoop Conner has rushed for a team-high 60 yards on eight carries (60.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Dontario Drummond has nine receptions for a team-high 177 receiving yards (177.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jonathan Mingo has chipped in with 55 yards (on two catches).
- Jerrion Ealy has racked up 51 yards on three receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Austin Peay Top Players
- This season, Draylen Ellis has racked up 325 passing yards (325.0 yards per game) while completing 23 of 33 passes (69.7% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Ahmaad Tanner has churned out a team-high 103 rushing yards (103.0 yards per game).
- Jariel Wilson has run for 34 yards on five carries (34.0 yards per game) this year.
- Baniko Harley has hauled in six passes for a team best 137 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 137.0 yards per game.
- Drae McCray has chipped in with 87 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.
- D.J. Render has totaled 51 yards on five receptions with one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Austin Peay Governors Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium