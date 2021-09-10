Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) host the FCS Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are heavily favored by 34.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 69.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Ole Miss -34.5 -115 -106 69.5 -107 -114

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 3.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 25.5 points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

The Rebels average 43.0 points per game, 23.0 more than the Governors give up per contest (20.0).

The Rebels collect 569.0 yards per game, 341.0 more yards than the 228.0 the Governors give up per contest.

The Rebels have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Governors.

Austin Peay Stats and Trends

The Governors average 6.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Rebels give up (24.0).

The Governors rack up 97.0 more yards per game (452.0) than the Rebels give up per outing (355.0).

The Governors have zero giveaways this season, while the Rebels have two takeaways .

Ole Miss Top Players

Matt Corral leads the team with 381 passing yards (381.0 yards per game) and has a 68.8% completion percentage this year (22-of-32) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 55 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Snoop Conner has rushed for a team-high 60 yards on eight carries (60.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Dontario Drummond has nine receptions for a team-high 177 receiving yards (177.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jonathan Mingo has chipped in with 55 yards (on two catches).

Jerrion Ealy has racked up 51 yards on three receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Austin Peay Top Players

This season, Draylen Ellis has racked up 325 passing yards (325.0 yards per game) while completing 23 of 33 passes (69.7% completion percentage), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ahmaad Tanner has churned out a team-high 103 rushing yards (103.0 yards per game).

Jariel Wilson has run for 34 yards on five carries (34.0 yards per game) this year.

Baniko Harley has hauled in six passes for a team best 137 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 137.0 yards per game.

Drae McCray has chipped in with 87 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.

D.J. Render has totaled 51 yards on five receptions with one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Austin Peay Governors Game Info