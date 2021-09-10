Sep 4, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws a pass during the second half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Oregon State Beavers 30 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they play the Oregon State Beavers (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as an 11-point underdog. The point total is set at 63.5.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Oregon State -11 -109 -112 63.5 -114 -107

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.5, is 13.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.0 more than the 63.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 65.0, 1.5 points above Saturday's total of 63.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 68.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

This year, the Beavers rack up 18.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (39.5).

The Beavers collect 71.5 fewer yards per game (363.0), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (434.5).

This year, the Beavers have one turnover, three fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (4).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

The Rainbow Warriors average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Beavers allow (30.0).

The Rainbow Warriors collect 20.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Beavers give up (401.0).

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Beavers' takeaways (1).

Oregon State Top Players

Chance Nolan leads his team with 157 passing yards (157.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (10-of-16). He also has 13 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Trey Lowe has taken six attempts for a team-leading 27 rushing yards (27.0 yards per game).

B.J. Baylor has 24 yards on nine carries (24.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford has five catches, leading his team with 75 yards (75.0 ypg) this season.

Zeriah Beason has hauled in two catches for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game).

Champ Flemings has 49 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Hawaii Top Players

This year, Chevan Cordeiro has put up 525 passing yards (262.5 yards per game) while going 43-for-72 (59.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 77 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 38.5 yards per game.

Dae Dae Hunter has rushed for a team-high 148 yards on 23 attempts (74.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Turner Jr. has racked up 10 receptions for 132 yards, best on his team. He averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.

Nick Mardner has tacked on 132 yards (on seven catches) and one touchdown.

Jared Smart is averaging 52.5 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Game Info