Oregon State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they play the Oregon State Beavers (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 as an 11-point underdog. The point total is set at 63.5.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Hawaii
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Oregon State
-11
-109
-112
63.5
-114
-107
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.5, is 13.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.0 more than the 63.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Beavers games this season is 65.0, 1.5 points above Saturday's total of 63.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 68.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- This year, the Beavers rack up 18.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (39.5).
- The Beavers collect 71.5 fewer yards per game (363.0), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (434.5).
- This year, the Beavers have one turnover, three fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (4).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- The Rainbow Warriors average just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Beavers allow (30.0).
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 20.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Beavers give up (401.0).
- This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Beavers' takeaways (1).
Oregon State Top Players
- Chance Nolan leads his team with 157 passing yards (157.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (10-of-16). He also has 13 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
- Trey Lowe has taken six attempts for a team-leading 27 rushing yards (27.0 yards per game).
- B.J. Baylor has 24 yards on nine carries (24.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Trevon Bradford has five catches, leading his team with 75 yards (75.0 ypg) this season.
- Zeriah Beason has hauled in two catches for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game).
- Champ Flemings has 49 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
Hawaii Top Players
- This year, Chevan Cordeiro has put up 525 passing yards (262.5 yards per game) while going 43-for-72 (59.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 77 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 38.5 yards per game.
- Dae Dae Hunter has rushed for a team-high 148 yards on 23 attempts (74.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Calvin Turner Jr. has racked up 10 receptions for 132 yards, best on his team. He averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.
- Nick Mardner has tacked on 132 yards (on seven catches) and one touchdown.
- Jared Smart is averaging 52.5 yards per game, racking up five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- Stadium: Reser Stadium