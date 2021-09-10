Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is tackled with the football during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) are an overwhelming 22.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-0). The total for this game has been set at 58 points.

Odds for Penn State vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Penn State -22.5 -108 -113 58 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 11.0 points higher than the combined 47 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 27.0 points above the 31 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Nittany Lions against the spread at SISportsbook.

The Nittany Lions put up 16.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Cardinals give up per matchup (21.0).

The Nittany Lions rack up 297.0 yards per game, 140.0 fewer yards than the 437.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.

This year, the Nittany Lions have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (1).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Cardinals put up 31.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (10.0).

The Cardinals collect 404.0 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 365.0 the Nittany Lions allow.

This season the Cardinals have one turnover, two fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (3).

Penn State Top Players

Sean Clifford has thrown for 247 yards while completing 54.5% of his passes (18-of-33), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (247.0 yards per game).

Noah Cain has run for a team-high 48 yards on eight carries (48.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 27 receiving yards on five catches (27.0 yards per game) .

Jahan Dotson has hauled in five catches for 102 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 102.0 receiving yards per game.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's stat line this year shows four catches for 71 yards. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.

This season Parker Washington is averaging 47.0 yards per game, with four catches for 47 yards.

Ball State Top Players

Drew Plitt leads the team with 188 passing yards (188.0 yards per game) and has a 60.7% completion percentage this year (17-of-28) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 18 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Will Jones has rushed for a team-leading 93 yards on 18 attempts (93.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Carson Steele has run for 79 yards on seven carries (79.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Justin Hall has hauled in eight catches for 137 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 137.0 receiving yards per game.

Yo'Heinz Tyler has chipped in with 32 yards on four catches. He puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Jayshon Jackson has caught three passes for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 receiving yards per game.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ball State Cardinals Game Info