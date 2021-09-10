Penn State vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) are an overwhelming 22.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-0). The total for this game has been set at 58 points.
Odds for Penn State vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Penn State
-22.5
-108
-113
58
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 11.0 points higher than the combined 47 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 27.0 points above the 31 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- The Nittany Lions put up 16.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Cardinals give up per matchup (21.0).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 297.0 yards per game, 140.0 fewer yards than the 437.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (1).
Ball State Stats and Trends
- The Cardinals put up 31.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (10.0).
- The Cardinals collect 404.0 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 365.0 the Nittany Lions allow.
- This season the Cardinals have one turnover, two fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (3).
Penn State Top Players
- Sean Clifford has thrown for 247 yards while completing 54.5% of his passes (18-of-33), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (247.0 yards per game).
- Noah Cain has run for a team-high 48 yards on eight carries (48.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 27 receiving yards on five catches (27.0 yards per game) .
- Jahan Dotson has hauled in five catches for 102 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 102.0 receiving yards per game.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith's stat line this year shows four catches for 71 yards. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Parker Washington is averaging 47.0 yards per game, with four catches for 47 yards.
Ball State Top Players
- Drew Plitt leads the team with 188 passing yards (188.0 yards per game) and has a 60.7% completion percentage this year (17-of-28) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 18 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
- Will Jones has rushed for a team-leading 93 yards on 18 attempts (93.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this year Carson Steele has run for 79 yards on seven carries (79.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Justin Hall has hauled in eight catches for 137 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 137.0 receiving yards per game.
- Yo'Heinz Tyler has chipped in with 32 yards on four catches. He puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- This season Jayshon Jackson has caught three passes for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 receiving yards per game.
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ball State Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium