Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0). The contest has a point total of 56.5.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Pittsburgh
-3
-114
-107
56.5
-109
-111
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 89, is 32.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 13 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 43.5 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
- The 58.5 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- The Panthers average 45.0 more points per game (51.0) than the Volunteers surrender (6.0).
- The Panthers average 378.0 more yards per game (597.0) than the Volunteers allow per contest (219.0).
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (0).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- The Volunteers rack up 31.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Panthers allow (7.0).
- The Volunteers rack up 266.0 more yards per game (475.0) than the Panthers give up (209.0).
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Pittsburgh Top Players
- Kenny Pickett leads the team with 272 passing yards (272.0 yards per game) and has a 73% completion percentage this year (27-of-37) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39.0 yards per game.
- Rodney Hammond has eight carries for a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Lucas Krull has five catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jared Wayne has contributed with 55 yards (on six catches).
- This season Jaylen Barden has caught one pass for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.
Tennessee Top Players
- Joe Milton leads his team with 139 passing yards (139.0 per game) and has a 47.8% completion percentage (11-of-23), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 44 rushing yards on 14 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 44.0 yards per game.
- Tiyon Evans has racked up a team-high 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- So far this year Jabari Small has run for 117 yards on 22 carries (117.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Jalin Hyatt has hauled in four catches for 62 yards, best on his team. He averages 62.0 receiving yards per game.
- Cedric Tillman has added two receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.
- JaVonta Payton has totaled 14 yards on two receptions, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium