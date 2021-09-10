September 10, 2021
Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (9) runs the ball as Massachusetts Minutemen defensive lineman Viczaril Alobwede (15) defends during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 51-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0). The contest has a point total of 56.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

Pittsburgh vs Tennessee Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Pittsburgh

-3

-114

-107

56.5

-109

-111

Over/Under Insights

  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 89, is 32.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 13 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 43.5 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
  • The 58.5 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

  • This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • The Panthers average 45.0 more points per game (51.0) than the Volunteers surrender (6.0).
  • The Panthers average 378.0 more yards per game (597.0) than the Volunteers allow per contest (219.0).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (0).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • The Volunteers rack up 31.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Panthers allow (7.0).
  • The Volunteers rack up 266.0 more yards per game (475.0) than the Panthers give up (209.0).
  • The Volunteers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Pittsburgh Top Players

  • Kenny Pickett leads the team with 272 passing yards (272.0 yards per game) and has a 73% completion percentage this year (27-of-37) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39.0 yards per game.
  • Rodney Hammond has eight carries for a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • Lucas Krull has five catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jared Wayne has contributed with 55 yards (on six catches).
  • This season Jaylen Barden has caught one pass for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Tennessee Top Players

  • Joe Milton leads his team with 139 passing yards (139.0 per game) and has a 47.8% completion percentage (11-of-23), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 44 rushing yards on 14 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 44.0 yards per game.
  • Tiyon Evans has racked up a team-high 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • So far this year Jabari Small has run for 117 yards on 22 carries (117.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • Jalin Hyatt has hauled in four catches for 62 yards, best on his team. He averages 62.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Cedric Tillman has added two receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.
  • JaVonta Payton has totaled 14 yards on two receptions, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium