Sep 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (9) runs the ball as Massachusetts Minutemen defensive lineman Viczaril Alobwede (15) defends during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 51-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0). The contest has a point total of 56.5.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Pittsburgh -3 -114 -107 56.5 -109 -111

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 89, is 32.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 13 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 43.5 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

The 58.5 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

The Panthers average 45.0 more points per game (51.0) than the Volunteers surrender (6.0).

The Panthers average 378.0 more yards per game (597.0) than the Volunteers allow per contest (219.0).

The Panthers have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (0).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

The Volunteers rack up 31.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Panthers allow (7.0).

The Volunteers rack up 266.0 more yards per game (475.0) than the Panthers give up (209.0).

The Volunteers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Pittsburgh Top Players

Kenny Pickett leads the team with 272 passing yards (272.0 yards per game) and has a 73% completion percentage this year (27-of-37) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Rodney Hammond has eight carries for a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Lucas Krull has five catches and paces his team with 58 receiving yards (58.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wayne has contributed with 55 yards (on six catches).

This season Jaylen Barden has caught one pass for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Tennessee Top Players

Joe Milton leads his team with 139 passing yards (139.0 per game) and has a 47.8% completion percentage (11-of-23), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 44 rushing yards on 14 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Tiyon Evans has racked up a team-high 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

So far this year Jabari Small has run for 117 yards on 22 carries (117.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jalin Hyatt has hauled in four catches for 62 yards, best on his team. He averages 62.0 receiving yards per game.

Cedric Tillman has added two receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.

JaVonta Payton has totaled 14 yards on two receptions, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game Info