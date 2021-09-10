Sep 4, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) hands off the ball to Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) during the second half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Oregon State Beavers 30 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-2) are overwhelming 34.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Purdue vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Purdue -34.5 -111 -110 57.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 13.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.0 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 65.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 62.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

This year, the Boilermakers put up 11.5 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Huskies give up (41.5).

The Boilermakers average 401.0 yards per game, 49.5 fewer yards than the 450.5 the Huskies allow per matchup.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (2).

UConn Stats and Trends

This season the Huskies rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Boilermakers give up (21.0).

The Huskies collect 178.5 fewer yards per game (184.5) than the Boilermakers give up (363.0).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (1).

Purdue Top Players

This year, Jack Plummer has racked up 313 passing yards (313.0 yards per game) while connecting on 29 of 41 passes (70.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Zander Horvath has run for a team-high 81 yards on 21 attempts (81.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

King Doerue has 7 yards on five carries (7.0 ypg).

David Bell has hauled in eight catches for 134 yards, best on his team. He averages 134.0 receiving yards per game.

Payne Durham has also added 120 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns. He puts up 120.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Jackson Anthrop has 34 receiving yards on seven receptions, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

UConn Top Players

Jack Zergiotis has passed for 235 yards while completing 44.6% of his throws (29-of-65), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (117.5 yards per game).

Kevin Mensah has churned out a team-best 97 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Nathan Carter has 32 yards on 13 carries (16.0 ypg).

Cameron Ross has hauled in eight receptions for 60 yards, best on his team. He averages 30.0 receiving yards per game.

Keelan Marion has hauled in three catches for 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Cameron Hairston has caught four passes for 26 yards, averaging 13.0 receiving yards per game.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies Game Info