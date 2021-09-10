Purdue vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UConn Huskies (0-2) are overwhelming 34.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
Odds for Purdue vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Purdue
-34.5
-111
-110
57.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 13.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.0 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 65.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- The 62.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Boilermakers against the spread at SISportsbook.
- This year, the Boilermakers put up 11.5 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Huskies give up (41.5).
- The Boilermakers average 401.0 yards per game, 49.5 fewer yards than the 450.5 the Huskies allow per matchup.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (2).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- This season the Huskies rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Boilermakers give up (21.0).
- The Huskies collect 178.5 fewer yards per game (184.5) than the Boilermakers give up (363.0).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (1).
Purdue Top Players
- This year, Jack Plummer has racked up 313 passing yards (313.0 yards per game) while connecting on 29 of 41 passes (70.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Zander Horvath has run for a team-high 81 yards on 21 attempts (81.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- King Doerue has 7 yards on five carries (7.0 ypg).
- David Bell has hauled in eight catches for 134 yards, best on his team. He averages 134.0 receiving yards per game.
- Payne Durham has also added 120 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns. He puts up 120.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Jackson Anthrop has 34 receiving yards on seven receptions, averaging 34.0 yards per game.
UConn Top Players
- Jack Zergiotis has passed for 235 yards while completing 44.6% of his throws (29-of-65), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (117.5 yards per game).
- Kevin Mensah has churned out a team-best 97 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Nathan Carter has 32 yards on 13 carries (16.0 ypg).
- Cameron Ross has hauled in eight receptions for 60 yards, best on his team. He averages 30.0 receiving yards per game.
- Keelan Marion has hauled in three catches for 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Cameron Hairston has caught four passes for 26 yards, averaging 13.0 receiving yards per game.
Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field