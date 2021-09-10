September 10, 2021
Purdue vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) hands off the ball to Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) during the second half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Oregon State Beavers 30 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-2) are overwhelming 34.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Purdue vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Purdue vs UConn Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Purdue

-34.5

-111

-110

57.5

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 13.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.0 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 65.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
  • The 62.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

  • This year, the Boilermakers put up 11.5 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Huskies give up (41.5).
  • The Boilermakers average 401.0 yards per game, 49.5 fewer yards than the 450.5 the Huskies allow per matchup.
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (2).

UConn Stats and Trends

  • This season the Huskies rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Boilermakers give up (21.0).
  • The Huskies collect 178.5 fewer yards per game (184.5) than the Boilermakers give up (363.0).
  • This year the Huskies have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (1).

Purdue Top Players

  • This year, Jack Plummer has racked up 313 passing yards (313.0 yards per game) while connecting on 29 of 41 passes (70.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • Zander Horvath has run for a team-high 81 yards on 21 attempts (81.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • King Doerue has 7 yards on five carries (7.0 ypg).
  • David Bell has hauled in eight catches for 134 yards, best on his team. He averages 134.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Payne Durham has also added 120 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns. He puts up 120.0 receiving yards per game this year.
  • Jackson Anthrop has 34 receiving yards on seven receptions, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

UConn Top Players

  • Jack Zergiotis has passed for 235 yards while completing 44.6% of his throws (29-of-65), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (117.5 yards per game).
  • Kevin Mensah has churned out a team-best 97 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • Nathan Carter has 32 yards on 13 carries (16.0 ypg).
  • Cameron Ross has hauled in eight receptions for 60 yards, best on his team. He averages 30.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Keelan Marion has hauled in three catches for 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Cameron Hairston has caught four passes for 26 yards, averaging 13.0 receiving yards per game.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field