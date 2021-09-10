Rutgers vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the contest.
Odds for Rutgers vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Rutgers
-2.5
-108
-114
52.5
-112
-112
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 90 points per game, 37.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 29.5 points greater than the 23 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The 56.0 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- This year, the Scarlet Knights average 52.0 more points per game (61.0) than the Orange allow (9.0).
- The Scarlet Knights average only 18.0 more yards per game (364.0) than the Orange give up per contest (346.0).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Orange have takeaways (1).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- This year the Orange put up 15.0 more points per game (29.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (14.0).
- The Orange average 119.0 more yards per game (383.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (264.0).
- This season the Orange have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (5).
Rutgers Top Players
- This year, Noah Vedral has put up 131 passing yards (131.0 yards per game) while going 16-for-28 (57.1% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 57.0 yards per game.
- So far this year Isaih Pacheco has run for 48 yards on 15 carries (48.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Bo Melton has six receptions for a team-high 58 receiving yards (58.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Aron Cruickshank has also contributed with three receptions for 24 yards.
- Johnny Langan has collected 19 yards on one catches, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Syracuse Top Players
- Tommy DeVito has thrown for 92 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (11-of-17). He's also carried the ball seven times for 49 yards and one touchdown, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- Sean Tucker has churned out a team-high 181 rushing yards (181.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Anthony Queeley has reeled in three passes for a team-high 39 yards. He averages 39.0 yards per game.
- Taj Harris has tacked on six catches for 29 yards this year. He averages 29.0 receiving yards per game.
- Rob Hanna has caught one pass for 17 yards, averaging 17.0 yards per game this year.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Syracuse Orange Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Stadium: Carrier Dome