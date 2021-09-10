Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) score s a rushing touchdown in front of Temple Owls safety Alex Odom (25) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Syracuse Orange (1-0) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Rutgers -2.5 -108 -114 52.5 -112 -112

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 90 points per game, 37.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 29.5 points greater than the 23 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Scarlet Knights to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

This year, the Scarlet Knights average 52.0 more points per game (61.0) than the Orange allow (9.0).

The Scarlet Knights average only 18.0 more yards per game (364.0) than the Orange give up per contest (346.0).

This year, the Scarlet Knights have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Orange have takeaways (1).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

This year the Orange put up 15.0 more points per game (29.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (14.0).

The Orange average 119.0 more yards per game (383.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (264.0).

This season the Orange have zero turnovers, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (5).

Rutgers Top Players

This year, Noah Vedral has put up 131 passing yards (131.0 yards per game) while going 16-for-28 (57.1% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 57 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 57.0 yards per game.

So far this year Isaih Pacheco has run for 48 yards on 15 carries (48.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Bo Melton has six receptions for a team-high 58 receiving yards (58.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Aron Cruickshank has also contributed with three receptions for 24 yards.

Johnny Langan has collected 19 yards on one catches, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Syracuse Top Players

Tommy DeVito has thrown for 92 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes (11-of-17). He's also carried the ball seven times for 49 yards and one touchdown, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Sean Tucker has churned out a team-high 181 rushing yards (181.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Anthony Queeley has reeled in three passes for a team-high 39 yards. He averages 39.0 yards per game.

Taj Harris has tacked on six catches for 29 yards this year. He averages 29.0 receiving yards per game.

Rob Hanna has caught one pass for 17 yards, averaging 17.0 yards per game this year.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Syracuse Orange Game Info