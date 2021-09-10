Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball during the first quarter against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 as an 8-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45 points for the outing.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

Odds for 49ers vs. Lions

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers -8 -112 -109 45 -113 -108 -360 +265

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last year, San Francisco played eight with more than 45 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Detroit played 15 games last season (93.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 45 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 47.1 points per game a season ago, 2.1 more points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.

The 49ers and the Lions saw their opponents average a combined 11.8 more points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set in this matchup.

The average point total in 49ers games last year was 2.1 more points than the over/under of 45 in this matchup.

The average total for Lions games in 2020 was six more points than the point total of 45 for this outing.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The 49ers did not cover the spread when favored by 8 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in San Francisco's games.

Last year, the 49ers put up 8.9 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Lions surrendered (32.4).

San Francisco was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it recorded over 32.4 points last year.

The 49ers averaged 370.1 yards per game last year, 49.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions allowed per matchup.

San Francisco was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totaled more than 419.8 yards last year.

Last year the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 19 more than the Lions' takeaways (12).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Lions covered the spread once when an underdog by 8 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Detroit's games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last season.

The Lions racked up just 0.8 fewer points per game (23.6) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last season.

Detroit was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it recorded over 24.4 points last year.

The Lions collected 35.8 more yards per game (350.2) than the 49ers allowed per matchup (314.4) last year.

In games that Detroit amassed over 314.4 yards last season, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 5-6 overall.

The Lions turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the 49ers forced turnovers (20) last year.

49ers Top Players

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-of-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Raheem Mostert took 104 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (52.1 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 156 yards (15.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Last season JaMycal Hasty rushed for 148 yards on 39 carries (18.5 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Last season, Brandon Aiyuk was targeted 96 times and recorded 60 catches for 748 yards (53.4 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.

George Kittle also contributed with 48 grabs for 634 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 63 times and averaged 63.4 receiving yards per game.

Deebo Samuel racked up 391 yards on 33 catches with one touchdown last year, averaging 32.6 yards per game on 44 targets.

Lions Top Players

Jared Goff threw for 3,952 yards while completing 67% of his passes (370-of-552), with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year (247 yards per game).

A season ago, D'Andre Swift racked up 521 rushing yards (32.6 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He added 46 catches for 357 yards (22.3 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Jamaal Williams totaled 505 rushing yards on 119 carries (33.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground last season. He also caught 31 passes for 236 (15.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.

T.J. Hockenson grabbed 67 passes for 723 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.

Quintez Cephus collected 349 yards on 20 catches with two touchdowns in 2020, averaging 21.8 yards per game (on 35 targets).

