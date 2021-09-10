Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks to the locker room following a 27-0 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0). The point total for the contest is set at 49.5.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds for Seahawks vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks -3 100 -121 49.5 -109 -112 -150 +123

Over/under insights

Of 17 games last season, Seattle had nine with more than 49.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last season, nine of Indianapolis' 17 games had a combined total of more than 49.5 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 56.9 points per game a season ago, 7.4 more points than the total of 49.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 45.8 points per game last season, 3.7 less than the over/under for this game.

The average point total for Seahawks games last year was 1.8 more points than the total of 49.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under for Colts games in 2020 was 1.5 fewer points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites last season, the Seahawks had an ATS record of 5-8.

Seattle's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Seahawks put up 6.1 more points per game (28.7) than the Colts allowed (22.6).

When Seattle scored more than 22.6 points last year, it was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Seahawks racked up 37.4 more yards per game (369.5) than the Colts allowed per outing (332.1) last season.

When Seattle picked up over 332.1 yards last season, the team was 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, seven fewer than the Colts forced turnovers (25).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last season.

The Colts were an underdog by 3 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Last season, nine of Indianapolis' games went over the point total.

The Colts averaged 28.2 points per game last year, five more than the Seahawks surrendered (23.2).

Indianapolis was 8-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall last year when the team recorded over 23.2 points.

The Colts racked up just 2.5 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Seahawks allowed per outing (380.6) last season.

When Indianapolis piled up more than 380.6 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts had 15 giveaways last season, while the Seahawks had 22 takeaways.

Seahawks Top Players

Last year, Russell Wilson totaled 4,212 passing yards (263.3 yards per game) while going 384-for-558 (68.8% completion percentage) and throwing 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He tacked on 513 rushing yards on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

Chris Carson took 141 carries for 681 rushing yards a season ago (42.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 287 yards (17.9 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns through the air.

D.K. Metcalf hauled in 83 passes for 1,303 yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 129 times and averaged 81.4 yards per game.

Tyler Lockett's stat line last year showed 100 grabs for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 65.9 receiving yards per game and was targeted 132 times.

Gerald Everett racked up 417 yards on 41 catches with one touchdown last year, averaging 26.1 yards per game on 62 targets.

Colts Top Players

Carson Wentz recorded 2,620 passing yards (163.8 yards per game) with a 57.4% completion percentage last year (251-of-437), while throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor took 232 carries for 1,169 rushing yards a season ago (77.9 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 299 yards (19.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Last season Nyheim Hines ran for 380 yards on 89 carries (23.8 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns. Hines also figured in the passing game, catching 63 passes for 482 (30.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Last season Zach Pascal grabbed 44 passes (on 71 targets) for 629 yards (39.3 yards per game) with five touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s stat line last year showed 40 grabs for 503 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 38.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 61 times.

