The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) are facing tough odds as 22.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the SMU Mustangs (1-0). The over/under is set at 73.

Odds for SMU vs. North Texas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds SMU -22.5 -110 -111 73 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 100 points per game, 27.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 50.0 points greater than the 23 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

The Mustangs put up 42.0 more points per game (56.0) than the Mean Green give up (14.0).

The Mustangs collect 72.0 more yards per game (490.0) than the Mean Green give up per outing (418.0).

This year, the Mustangs have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (4).

North Texas Stats and Trends

This season the Mean Green score 35.0 more points per game (44.0) than the Mustangs surrender (9.0).

The Mean Green collect 527.0 yards per game, 195.0 more yards than the 332.0 the Mustangs give up.

The Mean Green have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have four takeaways .

SMU Top Players

This season, Tanner Mordecai has racked up 317 passing yards (317.0 yards per game) while connecting on 24 of 30 passes (80% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ulysses Bentley IV has rushed for a team-high 48 yards on 10 carries (48.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Tre Siggers has 46 yards on 11 carries (46.0 ypg).

This season Danny Gray has four catches and leads the team with 72 yards (72.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Reggie Roberson Jr. has chipped in with 59 yards (on three catches).

Grant Calcaterra has 51 receiving yards on three receptions, with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

North Texas Top Players

Jace Ruder has passed for 131 yards while completing 47.6% of his throws (10-of-21), with one touchdown and two interceptions (131.0 yards per game). He's also rushed three times for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

DeAndre Torrey has 25 attempts for a team-high 244 rushing yards (244.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Johnson has 48 yards on 11 carries (48.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Roderic Burns has six receptions for a team-high 114 receiving yards (114.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jason Pirtle has tacked on 28 yards (on two catches).

Tommy Bush is averaging 21.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 21 yards.

SMU Mustangs vs. North Texas Mean Green Game Info