SMU vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) are facing tough odds as 22.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the SMU Mustangs (1-0). The over/under is set at 73.
Odds for SMU vs. North Texas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
SMU
-22.5
-110
-111
73
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 100 points per game, 27.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 50.0 points greater than the 23 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- The Mustangs put up 42.0 more points per game (56.0) than the Mean Green give up (14.0).
- The Mustangs collect 72.0 more yards per game (490.0) than the Mean Green give up per outing (418.0).
- This year, the Mustangs have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (4).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- This season the Mean Green score 35.0 more points per game (44.0) than the Mustangs surrender (9.0).
- The Mean Green collect 527.0 yards per game, 195.0 more yards than the 332.0 the Mustangs give up.
- The Mean Green have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have four takeaways .
SMU Top Players
- This season, Tanner Mordecai has racked up 317 passing yards (317.0 yards per game) while connecting on 24 of 30 passes (80% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Ulysses Bentley IV has rushed for a team-high 48 yards on 10 carries (48.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Tre Siggers has 46 yards on 11 carries (46.0 ypg).
- This season Danny Gray has four catches and leads the team with 72 yards (72.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Reggie Roberson Jr. has chipped in with 59 yards (on three catches).
- Grant Calcaterra has 51 receiving yards on three receptions, with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
North Texas Top Players
- Jace Ruder has passed for 131 yards while completing 47.6% of his throws (10-of-21), with one touchdown and two interceptions (131.0 yards per game). He's also rushed three times for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
- DeAndre Torrey has 25 attempts for a team-high 244 rushing yards (244.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Johnson has 48 yards on 11 carries (48.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Roderic Burns has six receptions for a team-high 114 receiving yards (114.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jason Pirtle has tacked on 28 yards (on two catches).
- Tommy Bush is averaging 21.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 21 yards.
SMU Mustangs vs. North Texas Mean Green Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: University Park, Texas
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium