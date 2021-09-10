September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

South Alabama vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Publish date:
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (0-1) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0). The game has a 48.5-point over/under.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Bowling Green

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

South Alabama vs Bowling Green Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

South Alabama

-14

-110

-110

48.5

-106

-115

Over/Under Insights

  • Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points higher than the combined 37 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Jaguars games this season is 55.0, 6.5 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.
  • The 48.5-point total for this game is 10.0 points below the 58.5 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

  • Find the latest odds and place a bet on the Jaguars against the spread at SISportsbook.
  • The Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Falcons allow (38.0).
  • The Jaguars rack up 175.0 fewer yards per game (300.0), than the Falcons allow per matchup (475.0).
  • The Jaguars have one giveaway this season, while the Falcons have two takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

  • This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
  • Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
  • The Falcons put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (6.0) than the Jaguars surrender (7.0).
  • The Falcons rack up 39.0 fewer yards per game (219.0) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (258.0).
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (4).

South Alabama Top Players

  • Jake Bentley has thrown for 269 yards while completing 77.3% of his passes (17-of-22), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (269.0 yards per game).
  • Kareem Walker has 18 attempts for a team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • Terrion Avery has 12 yards on 10 carries (12.0 ypg).
  • This season Jalen Tolbert has five catches and leads the team with 168 yards (168.0 per game).
  • Caullin Lacy has chipped in with five receptions for 67 yards.
  • Jalen Wayne has 20 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Bowling Green Top Players

  • This year, Matt McDonald has racked up 187 passing yards (187.0 yards per game) while going 25-for-38 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions.
  • Nick Mosley has picked up a team-best 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • Terion Stewart has rushed for 13 yards on seven carries (13.0 yards per game) this year.
  • This season Austin Osborne has eight receptions for a team-high 46 receiving yards (46.0 per game).
  • Cavon Croom has tacked on five catches for 45 yards this year. He averages 45.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Jamal Johnson is averaging 44.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 44 yards.

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Bowling Green Falcons Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
  • Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium