Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (0-1) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0). The game has a 48.5-point over/under.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds South Alabama -14 -110 -110 48.5 -106 -115

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points higher than the combined 37 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 55.0, 6.5 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 10.0 points below the 58.5 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

The Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Falcons allow (38.0).

The Jaguars rack up 175.0 fewer yards per game (300.0), than the Falcons allow per matchup (475.0).

The Jaguars have one giveaway this season, while the Falcons have two takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

The Falcons put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (6.0) than the Jaguars surrender (7.0).

The Falcons rack up 39.0 fewer yards per game (219.0) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (258.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (4).

South Alabama Top Players

Jake Bentley has thrown for 269 yards while completing 77.3% of his passes (17-of-22), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (269.0 yards per game).

Kareem Walker has 18 attempts for a team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Terrion Avery has 12 yards on 10 carries (12.0 ypg).

This season Jalen Tolbert has five catches and leads the team with 168 yards (168.0 per game).

Caullin Lacy has chipped in with five receptions for 67 yards.

Jalen Wayne has 20 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Bowling Green Top Players

This year, Matt McDonald has racked up 187 passing yards (187.0 yards per game) while going 25-for-38 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions.

Nick Mosley has picked up a team-best 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Terion Stewart has rushed for 13 yards on seven carries (13.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Austin Osborne has eight receptions for a team-high 46 receiving yards (46.0 per game).

Cavon Croom has tacked on five catches for 45 yards this year. He averages 45.0 receiving yards per game.

Jamal Johnson is averaging 44.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 44 yards.

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Bowling Green Falcons Game Info