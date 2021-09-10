South Alabama vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Bowling Green Falcons (0-1) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0). The game has a 48.5-point over/under.
Odds for South Alabama vs. Bowling Green
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
South Alabama
-14
-110
-110
48.5
-106
-115
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 11.5 points higher than the combined 37 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Jaguars games this season is 55.0, 6.5 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The 48.5-point total for this game is 10.0 points below the 58.5 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- The Jaguars average 7.0 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Falcons allow (38.0).
- The Jaguars rack up 175.0 fewer yards per game (300.0), than the Falcons allow per matchup (475.0).
- The Jaguars have one giveaway this season, while the Falcons have two takeaways .
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- The Falcons put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (6.0) than the Jaguars surrender (7.0).
- The Falcons rack up 39.0 fewer yards per game (219.0) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (258.0).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (4).
South Alabama Top Players
- Jake Bentley has thrown for 269 yards while completing 77.3% of his passes (17-of-22), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (269.0 yards per game).
- Kareem Walker has 18 attempts for a team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Terrion Avery has 12 yards on 10 carries (12.0 ypg).
- This season Jalen Tolbert has five catches and leads the team with 168 yards (168.0 per game).
- Caullin Lacy has chipped in with five receptions for 67 yards.
- Jalen Wayne has 20 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Bowling Green Top Players
- This year, Matt McDonald has racked up 187 passing yards (187.0 yards per game) while going 25-for-38 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions.
- Nick Mosley has picked up a team-best 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Terion Stewart has rushed for 13 yards on seven carries (13.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Austin Osborne has eight receptions for a team-high 46 receiving yards (46.0 per game).
- Cavon Croom has tacked on five catches for 45 yards this year. He averages 45.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jamal Johnson is averaging 44.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 44 yards.
South Alabama Jaguars vs. Bowling Green Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium