Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) is tackled by Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Brendan Harrington (29) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) are favored by only 2 points against the East Carolina Pirates (0-1) on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The point total for the contest is set at 56.5.

Odds for South Carolina vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds South Carolina -2 -109 -111 56.5 -109 -112

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65 points per game average.

This contest's total is 23.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 2.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Gamecocks to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

This year, the Gamecocks average 13.0 more points per game (46.0) than the Pirates allow (33.0).

The Gamecocks rack up 42.0 fewer yards per game (443.0) than the Pirates give up per matchup (485.0).

The Gamecocks have one giveaway this season, while the Pirates have one takeaway .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

This season the Pirates score 19.0 more points per game (19.0) than the Gamecocks give up (0.0).

The Pirates average 381.0 yards per game, 272.0 more yards than the 109.0 the Gamecocks give up.

The Pirates have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina Top Players

This year, Zeb Noland has recorded 121 passing yards (121.0 yards per game) while going 13-for-22 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Zaquandre White has churned out a team-high 128 rushing yards (128.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added four catches for 39 yards (39.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

So far this year MarShawn Lloyd has run for 55 yards on 14 carries (55.0 ypg). Lloyd also makes an impact in the passing game, catching one pass for 19 (19.0 ypg).

Josh Vann has tacked on 27 yards (on two catches) and one touchdown.

This season Trey Adkins has caught one pass for 19 yards, averaging 19.0 receiving yards per game.

East Carolina Top Players

Holton Ahlers leads his team with 295 passing yards (295.0 per game) and has a 55% completion percentage (22-of-40), throwing two touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 14 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Keaton Mitchell has taken four carries for a team-leading 50 rushing yards (50.0 yards per game). He's also caught five passes for 79 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Rahjai Harris has 22 yards on eight carries (22.0 ypg). He also has four catches for 56 yards (56.0 ypg).

Jsi Hatfield is averaging 51.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 51 yards.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates Game Info