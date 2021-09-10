Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1) are heavily favored by 24 points over the FCS Grambling Tigers on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The point total is 47.5.

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Grambling

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Southern Miss -24 -109 -112 47.5 -114 -108

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 23, is 24.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Golden Eagles games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

The Golden Eagles took the loss 31-7 last time out when they faced the South Alabama Jaguars. The Jaguars were listed as 1.5-point underdogs and won against that spread.

The two teams combined to go under the point total (55).

The Golden Eagles rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (7.0) than the Tigers surrender (10.0).

The Golden Eagles average 258.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 230.0 the Tigers give up per matchup.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over four times this season, four more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (0).

Grambling Stats and Trends

The Tigers average 16.0 points per game, 15.0 fewer than the Golden Eagles give up (31.0).

The Tigers average 116.0 fewer yards per game (184.0) than the Golden Eagles allow (300.0).

The Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Golden Eagles have forced turnovers (1).

Southern Miss Top Players

This year, Trey Lowe III has recorded 133 passing yards (133.0 yards per game) while going 13-for-29 (44.8% completion percentage) and throwing two interceptions. He has tacked on 24 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Frank Gore Jr. has churned out a team-best 81 rushing yards (81.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on one reception for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).

Jakarius Caston has three catches, leading his team with 38 yards (38.0 ypg) this season.

Brad Dennis has contributed with three catches for 26 yards this year. He puts up 26.0 receiving yards per game.

Demarcus Jones has 24 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Grambling Top Players

Elijah Walker has thrown for 43 yards while completing 36.4% of his passes (4-of-11), with one touchdown and one interception this year (43.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards and one touchdown, averaging 77.0 yards per game.

CJ Russell has 36 yards on 11 carries (36.0 ypg).

Jaye Patrick has hauled in one catches for 18 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 18.0 receiving yards per game.

Greg White has added 17 yards (on one catch).

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Grambling Tigers Game Info