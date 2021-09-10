TCU vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The California Golden Bears (0-1) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the TCU Horned Frogs (1-0). The over/under for the contest is set at 48.
Odds for TCU vs. Cal
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
TCU
-11.5
-109
-112
48
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 14.0 points lower than the two team's combined 62 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 23.0 points greater than the 25 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
TCU Stats and Trends
- This year, the Horned Frogs score 23.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.0).
- The Horned Frogs rack up 58.0 more yards per game (431.0) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (373.0).
- The Horned Frogs have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Bears have one takeaway .
Cal Stats and Trends
- The Golden Bears score 17.0 points per game, 14.0 more than the Horned Frogs surrender (3.0).
- The Golden Bears rack up 193.0 more yards per game (330.0) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (137.0).
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Horned Frogs have forced turnovers (2).
TCU Top Players
- Max Duggan leads the team with 207 passing yards (207.0 yards per game) and has a 73.7% completion percentage this year (14-of-19) while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Kendre Miller has eight attempts for a team-high 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Emari Demercado has 32 yards on five carries (32.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Derius Davis has two catches and leads the team with 57 yards (57.0 per game).
- Quentin Johnston has chipped in with 38 yards (on four catches).
- Taye Barber has caught one pass for 34 yards, averaging 34.0 yards per game this year.
Cal Top Players
- This campaign, Chase Garbers has collected 177 passing yards (177.0 yards per game) while completing 25 of 38 passes (65.8% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception.
- Damien Moore has picked up a team-best 79 rushing yards (79.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on three receptions for 16 yards (16.0 yards per game).
- DeCarlos Brooks has rushed for 46 yards on two carries (46.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Trevon Clark has four catches and leads the team with 35 yards (35.0 per game).
- Jeremiah Hunter has added 35 yards on two catches. He averages 35.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Kekoa Crawford has 33 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 33.0 yards per game.
TCU Horned Frogs vs. California Golden Bears Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium