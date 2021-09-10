Sep 4, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Duquesne Dukes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (0-1) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the TCU Horned Frogs (1-0). The over/under for the contest is set at 48.

Odds for TCU vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds TCU -11.5 -109 -112 48 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 14.0 points lower than the two team's combined 62 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.0 points greater than the 25 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

TCU Stats and Trends

This year, the Horned Frogs score 23.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.0).

The Horned Frogs rack up 58.0 more yards per game (431.0) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (373.0).

The Horned Frogs have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Bears have one takeaway .

Cal Stats and Trends

The Golden Bears score 17.0 points per game, 14.0 more than the Horned Frogs surrender (3.0).

The Golden Bears rack up 193.0 more yards per game (330.0) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (137.0).

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Horned Frogs have forced turnovers (2).

TCU Top Players

Max Duggan leads the team with 207 passing yards (207.0 yards per game) and has a 73.7% completion percentage this year (14-of-19) while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Kendre Miller has eight attempts for a team-high 54 rushing yards (54.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Emari Demercado has 32 yards on five carries (32.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Derius Davis has two catches and leads the team with 57 yards (57.0 per game).

Quentin Johnston has chipped in with 38 yards (on four catches).

Taye Barber has caught one pass for 34 yards, averaging 34.0 yards per game this year.

Cal Top Players

This campaign, Chase Garbers has collected 177 passing yards (177.0 yards per game) while completing 25 of 38 passes (65.8% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception.

Damien Moore has picked up a team-best 79 rushing yards (79.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on three receptions for 16 yards (16.0 yards per game).

DeCarlos Brooks has rushed for 46 yards on two carries (46.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Trevon Clark has four catches and leads the team with 35 yards (35.0 per game).

Jeremiah Hunter has added 35 yards on two catches. He averages 35.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Kekoa Crawford has 33 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

