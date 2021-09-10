Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (0-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Akron Zips (0-1). The over/under is 52.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Temple vs. Akron

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Temple -7 -106 -115 52.5 -111 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 28.5 points higher than the combined 24 PPG average of the two teams.

The 121 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 68.5 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.0 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Temple Stats and Trends

The Owls put up 46.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Zips allow (60.0).

The Owls collect 264.0 yards per game, 349.0 fewer yards than the 613.0 the Zips give up per contest.

The Owls have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Zips have forced (0).

Akron Stats and Trends

The Zips have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Zips rack up 10.0 points per game, 51.0 fewer than the Owls surrender (61.0).

The Zips rack up 188.0 yards per game, 176.0 fewer yards than the 364.0 the Owls give up.

The Zips have zero giveaways this season, while the Owls have zero takeaways .

Temple Top Players

This season, D'Wan Mathis has collected 148 passing yards (148.0 yards per game) while connecting on 8 of 25 passes (32% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Edward Saydee has rushed for a team-leading 57 yards on 12 attempts (57.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 25.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 25 yards.

Justin Lynch has 39 yards on six carries (39.0 ypg).

Jose Barbon has two catches and paces his team with 48 receiving yards (48.0 ypg).

Randle Jones has hauled in one catch for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game).

Akron Top Players

This campaign, DJ Iron has racked up 129 passing yards (129.0 yards per game) while connecting on 13 of 13 passes (100% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Jonzell Norrils has taken 12 attempts for a team-leading 22 rushing yards (22.0 yards per game). He's also caught two passes for 21 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Anthony Williams Jr. has run for 10 yards on six carries (10.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 17 yards (17.0 per game).

This season Michael Mathison has seven receptions for a team-high 68 receiving yards (68.0 per game).

George Qualls Jr.'s stat line this year shows four catches for 38 yards. He averages 38.0 receiving yards per game.

Temple Owls vs. Akron Zips Game Info