Temple vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Temple Owls (0-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Akron Zips (0-1). The over/under is 52.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Temple vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Temple
-7
-106
-115
52.5
-111
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 28.5 points higher than the combined 24 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 121 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 68.5 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.0 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Temple Stats and Trends
- The Owls put up 46.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Zips allow (60.0).
- The Owls collect 264.0 yards per game, 349.0 fewer yards than the 613.0 the Zips give up per contest.
- The Owls have turned the ball over five times this season, five more turnovers than the Zips have forced (0).
Akron Stats and Trends
- The Zips have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- The Zips rack up 10.0 points per game, 51.0 fewer than the Owls surrender (61.0).
- The Zips rack up 188.0 yards per game, 176.0 fewer yards than the 364.0 the Owls give up.
- The Zips have zero giveaways this season, while the Owls have zero takeaways .
Temple Top Players
- This season, D'Wan Mathis has collected 148 passing yards (148.0 yards per game) while connecting on 8 of 25 passes (32% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and one interception.
- Edward Saydee has rushed for a team-leading 57 yards on 12 attempts (57.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 25.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 25 yards.
- Justin Lynch has 39 yards on six carries (39.0 ypg).
- Jose Barbon has two catches and paces his team with 48 receiving yards (48.0 ypg).
- Randle Jones has hauled in one catch for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game).
Akron Top Players
- This campaign, DJ Iron has racked up 129 passing yards (129.0 yards per game) while connecting on 13 of 13 passes (100% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Jonzell Norrils has taken 12 attempts for a team-leading 22 rushing yards (22.0 yards per game). He's also caught two passes for 21 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Anthony Williams Jr. has run for 10 yards on six carries (10.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 17 yards (17.0 per game).
- This season Michael Mathison has seven receptions for a team-high 68 receiving yards (68.0 per game).
- George Qualls Jr.'s stat line this year shows four catches for 38 yards. He averages 38.0 receiving yards per game.
Temple Owls vs. Akron Zips Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Akron, Ohio
- Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field