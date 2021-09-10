Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Nas Titans Bucs 036

The Arizona Cardinals (0-0) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Tennessee Titans (0-0) on Sunday, September 12, 2021 as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Odds for Titans vs. Cardinals

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans -3 -112 -109 53 -113 -108 -165 +132

Over/under insights

Tennessee games finished over 53 points scored, its current matchup's total, 10 times (out of 17) last season.

Arizona played five games last season (31.2% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 53 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.3 more points per game (56.3) a season ago than this game's total of 53 points.

The Titans and the Cardinals saw their opponents average a combined 2.7 less points per game last season than the over/under of 53 set for this outing.

The Titans' average point total in matchups last year was 50.3, 2.7 points below the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Cardinals in 2020 was 2.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Titans were favored by 3 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Tennessee's games hit the over 12 out of 16 times last season.

The Titans put up 30.7 points per game last season, 7.8 more than the Cardinals allowed per outing (22.9).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it put up over 22.9 points last season.

The Titans collected 396.4 yards per game last season, 44.5 more yards than the 351.9 the Cardinals allowed per outing.

In games that Tennessee picked up over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Last season the Titans had 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals had takeaways (21).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona went 7-9-0 ATS last year.

The Cardinals covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

A total of five of Arizona's games last year went over the point total.

The Cardinals averaged 25.6 points per game last year, comparable to the 27.4 the Titans gave up.

When Arizona recorded more than 27.4 points last year, it was 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cardinals collected just 13.7 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Titans gave up per outing (398.3) last season.

When Arizona amassed over 398.3 yards last season, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cardinals had 21 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.

Titans Top Players

Last year, Ryan Tannehill totaled 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) while going 315-for-481 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

Derrick Henry took 378 carries for 2,027 rushing yards a season ago (126.7 yards per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns.

Last season, A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes (on 106 targets) for 1,075 yards (67.2 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Julio Jones chipped in with 51 grabs for 771 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 68 times and averaged 48.2 receiving yards per game.

Josh Reynolds collected 618 yards on 52 catches with two touchdowns last year, averaging 38.6 yards per game on 81 targets.

Cardinals Top Players

Kyler Murray collected 3,971 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) with a 67.2% completion percentage last year (375-of-558), while throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also tacked on 819 rushing yards on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

James Conner totaled 721 rushing yards on 169 carries (51.5 yards per game), with six touchdowns on the ground last season. He also caught 35 passes for 215 (15.4 yards per game).

DeAndre Hopkins grabbed 115 passes for 1,407 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 160 times, and averaged 87.9 yards per game.

Christian Kirk's stat line last year showed 48 grabs for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He put up 41.4 receiving yards per game and was targeted 79 times.

A.J. Green racked up 523 yards on 47 catches with two touchdowns in 2020, averaging 32.7 yards per game (on 104 targets).

