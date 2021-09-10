Texas A&M vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) are facing tough odds as 17-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0). The over/under for the contest is set at 50.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Texas A&M
-17
-110
-110
50
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, 26.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 17 points per game, 33.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 65.5 points, a number 15.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17 points or more.
- This year, the Aggies rack up 34.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Buffaloes give up (7.0).
- The Aggies collect 339.0 more yards per game (595.0) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (256.0).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (1).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- The Buffaloes rack up 25.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Aggies give up (10.0).
- The Buffaloes average 383.0 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 336.0 the Aggies give up.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (2).
Texas A&M Top Players
- Haynes King leads the team with 292 passing yards (292.0 yards per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage this year (21-of-33) while throwing two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 22 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
- Devon Achane has run for a team-high 124 yards on 12 carries (124.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Spiller has run for 113 yards on 17 carries (113.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 24 yards (24.0 per game).
- This season Ainias Smith has eight receptions for a team-high 100 receiving yards (100.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Caleb Chapman has added 91 yards (on four catches).
- This season Chase Lane has caught three passes for 41 yards, averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game.
Colorado Top Players
- Brendon Lewis leads the team with 102 passing yards (102.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (10-of-15) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 44 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
- Jarek Broussard has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this year Ashaad Clayton has run for 51 yards on eight carries (51.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Montana Lemonious-Craig has two catches and paces his team with 23 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- La'Vontae Shenault has also chipped in with two receptions for 23 yards.
- Alec Pell has racked up 17 yards on one catches, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffaloes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High