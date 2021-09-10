September 10, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) are facing tough odds as 17-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0). The over/under for the contest is set at 50.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Colorado

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Colorado Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Texas A&M

-17

-110

-110

50

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, 26.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 17 points per game, 33.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Aggies games this season feature an average total of 65.5 points, a number 15.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17 points or more.
  • This year, the Aggies rack up 34.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Buffaloes give up (7.0).
  • The Aggies collect 339.0 more yards per game (595.0) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (256.0).
  • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (1).

Colorado Stats and Trends

  • The Buffaloes rack up 25.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Aggies give up (10.0).
  • The Buffaloes average 383.0 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 336.0 the Aggies give up.
  • The Buffaloes have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (2).

Texas A&M Top Players

  • Haynes King leads the team with 292 passing yards (292.0 yards per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage this year (21-of-33) while throwing two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 22 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
  • Devon Achane has run for a team-high 124 yards on 12 carries (124.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Spiller has run for 113 yards on 17 carries (113.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 24 yards (24.0 per game).
  • This season Ainias Smith has eight receptions for a team-high 100 receiving yards (100.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Caleb Chapman has added 91 yards (on four catches).
  • This season Chase Lane has caught three passes for 41 yards, averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game.

Colorado Top Players

  • Brendon Lewis leads the team with 102 passing yards (102.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (10-of-15) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 44 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
  • Jarek Broussard has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • So far this year Ashaad Clayton has run for 51 yards on eight carries (51.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • Montana Lemonious-Craig has two catches and paces his team with 23 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • La'Vontae Shenault has also chipped in with two receptions for 23 yards.
  • Alec Pell has racked up 17 yards on one catches, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffaloes Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High