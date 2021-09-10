Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) are facing tough odds as 17-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0). The over/under for the contest is set at 50.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Texas A&M -17 -110 -110 50 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, 26.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 17 points per game, 33.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 65.5 points, a number 15.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17 points or more.

This year, the Aggies rack up 34.0 more points per game (41.0) than the Buffaloes give up (7.0).

The Aggies collect 339.0 more yards per game (595.0) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (256.0).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over five times, four more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (1).

Colorado Stats and Trends

The Buffaloes rack up 25.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Aggies give up (10.0).

The Buffaloes average 383.0 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 336.0 the Aggies give up.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (2).

Texas A&M Top Players

Haynes King leads the team with 292 passing yards (292.0 yards per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage this year (21-of-33) while throwing two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 22 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Devon Achane has run for a team-high 124 yards on 12 carries (124.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Spiller has run for 113 yards on 17 carries (113.0 yards per game) this year. He also has two catches for 24 yards (24.0 per game).

This season Ainias Smith has eight receptions for a team-high 100 receiving yards (100.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has added 91 yards (on four catches).

This season Chase Lane has caught three passes for 41 yards, averaging 41.0 receiving yards per game.

Colorado Top Players

Brendon Lewis leads the team with 102 passing yards (102.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (10-of-15) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 44 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Jarek Broussard has taken 15 carries for a team-leading 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Ashaad Clayton has run for 51 yards on eight carries (51.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Montana Lemonious-Craig has two catches and paces his team with 23 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

La'Vontae Shenault has also chipped in with two receptions for 23 yards.

Alec Pell has racked up 17 yards on one catches, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffaloes Game Info