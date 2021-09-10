Texas vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Texas Longhorns (1-0) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0). The over/under is set at 56 points for the game.
Odds for Texas vs. Arkansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Texas
-7
-109
-111
56
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76, is 20.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 58.0 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- This season, the Longhorns won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Longhorns to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- The Longhorns score 38.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (17.0).
- The Longhorns collect 435.0 yards per game, 127.0 more yards than the 308.0 the Razorbacks allow per matchup.
- This year, the Longhorns have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (3).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- The Razorbacks score 20.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Longhorns give up (18.0).
- The Razorbacks rack up 373.0 yards per game, just 15.0 more than the 358.0 the Longhorns give up.
- The Razorbacks have one giveaway this season, while the Longhorns have one takeaway .
Texas Top Players
- Hudson Card has passed for 224 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (14-of-21), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (224.0 yards per game).
- Bijan Robinson has churned out a team-high 103 rushing yards (103.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added four catches for 73 yards (73.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.
- So far this year Keilan Robinson has run for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg).
- This season Jordan Whittington has seven catches and leads the team with 113 yards (113.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Xavier Worthy is averaging 34.0 yards per game, with one catch for 34 yards.
Arkansas Top Players
- K.J. Jefferson leads the team with 128 passing yards (128.0 yards per game) and has a 57.1% completion percentage this year (12-of-21) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 89 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards per game.
- Trelon Smith has run for a team-high 102 yards on 22 carries (102.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Treylon Burks has racked up five catches for 42 yards, best on his team. He averages 42.0 receiving yards per game.
- Tyson Morris has contributed with three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.
- Ketron Jackson Jr. has 16 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 16.0 yards per game.
Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium