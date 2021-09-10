Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) outruns Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback AJ Washington (16) as quarterback Casey Thompson (11) looks on in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (1-0) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 11, 2021 against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0). The over/under is set at 56 points for the game.

Odds for Texas vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Texas -7 -109 -111 56 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76, is 20.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 35 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 58.0 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

This season, the Longhorns won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

The Longhorns score 38.0 points per game, 21.0 more than the Razorbacks give up per outing (17.0).

The Longhorns collect 435.0 yards per game, 127.0 more yards than the 308.0 the Razorbacks allow per matchup.

This year, the Longhorns have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (3).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

The Razorbacks score 20.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Longhorns give up (18.0).

The Razorbacks rack up 373.0 yards per game, just 15.0 more than the 358.0 the Longhorns give up.

The Razorbacks have one giveaway this season, while the Longhorns have one takeaway .

Texas Top Players

Hudson Card has passed for 224 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (14-of-21), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (224.0 yards per game).

Bijan Robinson has churned out a team-high 103 rushing yards (103.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown. He has added four catches for 73 yards (73.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

So far this year Keilan Robinson has run for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg).

This season Jordan Whittington has seven catches and leads the team with 113 yards (113.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Xavier Worthy is averaging 34.0 yards per game, with one catch for 34 yards.

Arkansas Top Players

K.J. Jefferson leads the team with 128 passing yards (128.0 yards per game) and has a 57.1% completion percentage this year (12-of-21) while throwing one touchdown with one interception. He also has 89 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards per game.

Trelon Smith has run for a team-high 102 yards on 22 carries (102.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Treylon Burks has racked up five catches for 42 yards, best on his team. He averages 42.0 receiving yards per game.

Tyson Morris has contributed with three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has 16 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Game Info