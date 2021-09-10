Texas Tech vs. SFA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) host the FCS Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the game. The over/under is 51.5.
Odds for Texas Tech vs. SFA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Texas Tech
-31.5
-112
-109
51.5
-112
-109
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58, is 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 20.5 points above the 31 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Red Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 65 points per game in 2021, 13.5 more than Saturday's total.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Red Raiders beat the Houston Cougars by a score of 38-21. The Red Raiders covered the spread as 1.5-point favorites.
- The teams combined to go under the point total (65).
- This year, the Red Raiders score 28 more points per game (38) than the 'Jacks give up (10).
- The Red Raiders rack up 49 more yards per game (376) than the 'Jacks give up per matchup (327).
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the 'Jacks have forced (0).
SFA Stats and Trends
- The 'Jacks score just one fewer point per game (20) than the Red Raiders give up (21).
- The 'Jacks average 148 more yards per game (399) than the Red Raiders allow (251).
- This year the 'Jacks have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (4).
Texas Tech Top Players
- Tyler Shough has thrown for 231 yards while completing 70.8% of his passes (17-of-24), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (231 yards per game).
- Tahj Brooks has run for a team-high 134 yards on 15 attempts (134 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- Myles Price has 8 yards on two carries (8 ypg).
- This season Erik Ezukanma has seven receptions for a team-high 179 receiving yards (179 per game).
- Travis Koontz has added 28 yards (on four catches).
- Kaylon Geiger is averaging 11 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 11 yards.
SFA Top Players
- Trae Self leads the team with 235 passing yards (235 yards per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (18-of-26) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 47 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 47 yards per game.
- Miles Reed has rushed for a team-high 71 yards on 19 carries (71 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 16 receiving yards on three catches (16 yards per game) .
- Moe Wedman has three catches, leading his team with 72 yards (72 ypg) this season.
- Quentyvian Borders has also tacked on two receptions for 50 yards.
- This season Xavier Gipson is averaging 48 yards per game, with three catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium