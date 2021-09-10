Sep 4, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) host the FCS Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the game. The over/under is 51.5.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. SFA

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Texas Tech -31.5 -112 -109 51.5 -112 -109

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58, is 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 20.5 points above the 31 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 65 points per game in 2021, 13.5 more than Saturday's total.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Last game, the Red Raiders beat the Houston Cougars by a score of 38-21. The Red Raiders covered the spread as 1.5-point favorites.

The teams combined to go under the point total (65).

This year, the Red Raiders score 28 more points per game (38) than the 'Jacks give up (10).

The Red Raiders rack up 49 more yards per game (376) than the 'Jacks give up per matchup (327).

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the 'Jacks have forced (0).

SFA Stats and Trends

The 'Jacks score just one fewer point per game (20) than the Red Raiders give up (21).

The 'Jacks average 148 more yards per game (399) than the Red Raiders allow (251).

This year the 'Jacks have zero turnovers, four fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (4).

Texas Tech Top Players

Tyler Shough has thrown for 231 yards while completing 70.8% of his passes (17-of-24), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (231 yards per game).

Tahj Brooks has run for a team-high 134 yards on 15 attempts (134 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Myles Price has 8 yards on two carries (8 ypg).

This season Erik Ezukanma has seven receptions for a team-high 179 receiving yards (179 per game).

Travis Koontz has added 28 yards (on four catches).

Kaylon Geiger is averaging 11 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 11 yards.

SFA Top Players

Trae Self leads the team with 235 passing yards (235 yards per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage this year (18-of-26) while throwing one touchdown. He also has 47 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 47 yards per game.

Miles Reed has rushed for a team-high 71 yards on 19 carries (71 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 16 receiving yards on three catches (16 yards per game) .

Moe Wedman has three catches, leading his team with 72 yards (72 ypg) this season.

Quentyvian Borders has also tacked on two receptions for 50 yards.

This season Xavier Gipson is averaging 48 yards per game, with three catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Game Info