The Tulane Green Wave (0-1) are heavily favored by 44.5 points against the FCS Morgan State Bears on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Morgan State, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Tulane vs. Morgan State

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Tulane -44.5 -111 -109 55.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 20.5 points higher than the combined 35 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 15.5 points fewer than the 71 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 69.5 points per game in 2021, 14 more than Saturday's total.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Last time out, the Green Wave came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners, 40-35. The Green Wave covered the spread as 26.5-point underdogs.

The two teams combined to score 75 points, hitting the over on the 69.5-point over/under.

This year, the Green Wave average four more points per game (35) than the Bears surrender (31).

The Green Wave average 396 yards per game, only 16 fewer than the 412 the Bears allow per outing.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Morgan State Stats and Trends

The Bears average 40 fewer points per game (0) than the Green Wave allow (40).

The Bears rack up 288 fewer yards per game (142) than the Green Wave allow (430).

The Bears have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Green Wave have forced turnovers (2).

Tulane Top Players

This year, Michael Pratt has racked up 296 passing yards (296 yards per game) while going 27-for-44 (61.4% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has added 34 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 34 yards per game.

So far this year Cameron Carroll has rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries (31 ypg). Carroll also helps out in the passing game, catching four passes for 19 (19 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

Tyrick James has six catches, leading his team with 93 yards (93 ypg) this season.

Shae Wyatt has also contributed with five catches for 58 yards this year. He puts up 58 receiving yards per game.

This season Jaetavian Toles has caught two passes for 42 yards, averaging 42 receiving yards per game.

Morgan State Top Players

Jairus Grissom has taken five attempts for a team-leading 35 rushing yards (35 yards per game).

So far this year Romello Kimbrough has rushed for 12 yards on four carries (12 ypg).

Thomas Marcus has three catches and paces his team with 42 receiving yards (42 ypg).

David Adeleke has hauled in two catches for 34 yards (34 yards per game).

This season Jabriel Johnson has caught one pass for 3 yards, averaging 3 receiving yards per game.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Morgan State Bears Game Info