UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCF Knights (1-0) are heavily favored by 45.5 points over the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Bounce House. The total is 65.5 points for this matchup.
This article does not include any stats or insights for Bethune-Cookman, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
Odds for UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
UCF
-45.5
-110
-110
65.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 65.5 total in this contest.
- Knights games this season feature an average total of 69.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Last game, the Knights beat the Boise State Broncos by a score of 36-31. The Broncos covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs.
- The two teams combined to go under the 69.5-point over/under.
- The Knights score 36.0 points per game, comparable to the 38.0 per outing the Wildcats surrender.
- The Knights collect 573.0 yards per game, 101.0 more yards than the 472.0 the Wildcats allow per outing.
- The Knights have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (1).
Bethune-Cookman Stats and Trends
- The Wildcats average 28.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Knights surrender (31.0).
- The Wildcats average 50.0 more yards per game (333.0) than the Knights allow (283.0).
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (1).
UCF Top Players
- Dillon Gabriel leads the team with 318 passing yards (318.0 yards per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage this year (25-of-37) while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
- Isaiah Bowser has run for a team-leading 172 yards on 33 carries (172.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 29 yards.
- Jaylon Robinson has six catches, leading his team with 140 yards (140.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- Brandon Johnson has contributed with 47 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.
- Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 45 yards on three receptions, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Bethune-Cookman Top Players
- Shannon Patrick has passed for 215 yards while completing 68.2% of his throws (15-of-22), with two touchdowns and one interception (215.0 yards per game).
- Que'Shaun Byrd has run for a team-leading 98 yards on 12 carries (98.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this year Aaron Thompson has rushed for 25 yards on seven carries (25.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Marcus Riley has five catches and paces his team with 72 receiving yards (72.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Kemari Averett has tacked on 72 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He averages 72.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Darryl Powell Jr. is averaging 41.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 41 yards.
UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Bounce House