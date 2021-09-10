Sep 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Samuel Jackson (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (1-0) are heavily favored by 45.5 points over the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Bounce House. The total is 65.5 points for this matchup.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Bethune-Cookman, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds UCF -45.5 -110 -110 65.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 65.5 total in this contest.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 69.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

Last game, the Knights beat the Boise State Broncos by a score of 36-31. The Broncos covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs.

The two teams combined to go under the 69.5-point over/under.

The Knights score 36.0 points per game, comparable to the 38.0 per outing the Wildcats surrender.

The Knights collect 573.0 yards per game, 101.0 more yards than the 472.0 the Wildcats allow per outing.

The Knights have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (1).

Bethune-Cookman Stats and Trends

The Wildcats average 28.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Knights surrender (31.0).

The Wildcats average 50.0 more yards per game (333.0) than the Knights allow (283.0).

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (1).

UCF Top Players

Dillon Gabriel leads the team with 318 passing yards (318.0 yards per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage this year (25-of-37) while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Isaiah Bowser has run for a team-leading 172 yards on 33 carries (172.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 29 yards.

Jaylon Robinson has six catches, leading his team with 140 yards (140.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

Brandon Johnson has contributed with 47 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 45 yards on three receptions, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Bethune-Cookman Top Players

Shannon Patrick has passed for 215 yards while completing 68.2% of his throws (15-of-22), with two touchdowns and one interception (215.0 yards per game).

Que'Shaun Byrd has run for a team-leading 98 yards on 12 carries (98.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

So far this year Aaron Thompson has rushed for 25 yards on seven carries (25.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Marcus Riley has five catches and paces his team with 72 receiving yards (72.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Kemari Averett has tacked on 72 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He averages 72.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Darryl Powell Jr. is averaging 41.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 41 yards.

UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Game Info