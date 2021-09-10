September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Publish date:
Sep 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Samuel Jackson (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Samuel Jackson (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (1-0) are heavily favored by 45.5 points over the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Bounce House. The total is 65.5 points for this matchup.

This article does not include any stats or insights for Bethune-Cookman, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

UCF vs Bethune-Cookman Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

UCF

-45.5

-110

-110

65.5

-110

-110

Over/Under Insights

  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 69 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 65.5 total in this contest.
  • Knights games this season feature an average total of 69.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

  • Last game, the Knights beat the Boise State Broncos by a score of 36-31. The Broncos covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs.
  • Find the latest odds and place your wager on the Knights to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
  • The two teams combined to go under the 69.5-point over/under.
  • The Knights score 36.0 points per game, comparable to the 38.0 per outing the Wildcats surrender.
  • The Knights collect 573.0 yards per game, 101.0 more yards than the 472.0 the Wildcats allow per outing.
  • The Knights have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (1).

Bethune-Cookman Stats and Trends

  • Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
  • The Wildcats average 28.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Knights surrender (31.0).
  • The Wildcats average 50.0 more yards per game (333.0) than the Knights allow (283.0).
  • This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (1).

UCF Top Players

  • Dillon Gabriel leads the team with 318 passing yards (318.0 yards per game) and has a 67.6% completion percentage this year (25-of-37) while throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
  • Isaiah Bowser has run for a team-leading 172 yards on 33 carries (172.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 29 yards.
  • Jaylon Robinson has six catches, leading his team with 140 yards (140.0 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
  • Brandon Johnson has contributed with 47 yards (on five catches) and one touchdown.
  • Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 45 yards on three receptions, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Bethune-Cookman Top Players

  • Shannon Patrick has passed for 215 yards while completing 68.2% of his throws (15-of-22), with two touchdowns and one interception (215.0 yards per game).
  • Que'Shaun Byrd has run for a team-leading 98 yards on 12 carries (98.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • So far this year Aaron Thompson has rushed for 25 yards on seven carries (25.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • Marcus Riley has five catches and paces his team with 72 receiving yards (72.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kemari Averett has tacked on 72 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He averages 72.0 receiving yards per game this year.
  • Darryl Powell Jr. is averaging 41.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 41 yards.

UCF Knights vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Stadium: Bounce House