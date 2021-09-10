USC vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Stanford Cardinal (0-1, Pac-12) are 17-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the USC Trojans (1-0, Pac-12) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. The over/under for the outing is set at 53.5.
Odds for USC vs. Stanford
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
USC
-17
-115
-106
53.5
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 16.5 points higher than the combined 37 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 31 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 59.5, 6.0 points above Saturday's total of 53.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- The Trojans rack up 6.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Cardinal surrender (24.0).
- The Trojans rack up 72.0 more yards per game (416.0) than the Cardinal allow per outing (344.0).
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinal have forced one.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- The Cardinal put up per game (7.0) than the Trojans surrender (7.0).
- The Cardinal collect 143.0 fewer yards per game (233.0) than the Trojans give up per contest (376.0).
- This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, while the Trojans have forced 2 turnovers.
USC Top Players
- Kedon Slovis has thrown for 256 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (24-of-36), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (256.0 yards per game).
- Keaontay Ingram has churned out a team-best 86 rushing yards (86.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries (65.0 ypg).
- Drake London has 12 catches, leading his team with 137 yards (137.0 ypg) this season.
- Tahj Washington has tacked on 56 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Erik Krommenhoek has caught two passes for 26 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game this year.
Stanford Top Players
- Tanner McKee has passed for 118 yards while completing 83.3% of his throws (15-of-18), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (118.0 yards per game).
- Austin Jones has ran for a team-leading 25 yards on nine carries (25.0 yards per game). He also averages 30.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 30 yards.
- E.J. Smith has run for 18 yards on three carries (18.0 yards per game) this year.
- Brycen Tremayne has reeled in five passes for a team-high 62 yards with one touchdown. He averages 62.0 yards per game.
- John Humphreys has contributed with three receptions for 53 yards.
USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum