Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) runs short of the goal line in the second half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (0-1, Pac-12) are 17-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the USC Trojans (1-0, Pac-12) on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. The over/under for the outing is set at 53.5.

Odds for USC vs. Stanford

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds USC -17 -115 -106 53.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 16.5 points higher than the combined 37 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 31 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 59.5, 6.0 points above Saturday's total of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Trojans against the spread at SISportsbook.

The Trojans rack up 6.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Cardinal surrender (24.0).

The Trojans rack up 72.0 more yards per game (416.0) than the Cardinal allow per outing (344.0).

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinal have forced one.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Cardinal put up per game (7.0) than the Trojans surrender (7.0).

The Cardinal collect 143.0 fewer yards per game (233.0) than the Trojans give up per contest (376.0).

This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, while the Trojans have forced 2 turnovers.

USC Top Players

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 256 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (24-of-36), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (256.0 yards per game).

Keaontay Ingram has churned out a team-best 86 rushing yards (86.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

So far this year Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries (65.0 ypg).

Drake London has 12 catches, leading his team with 137 yards (137.0 ypg) this season.

Tahj Washington has tacked on 56 yards on four catches and one touchdown. He averages 56.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Erik Krommenhoek has caught two passes for 26 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.0 yards per game this year.

Stanford Top Players

Tanner McKee has passed for 118 yards while completing 83.3% of his throws (15-of-18), with one touchdown and zero interceptions (118.0 yards per game).

Austin Jones has ran for a team-leading 25 yards on nine carries (25.0 yards per game). He also averages 30.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 30 yards.

E.J. Smith has run for 18 yards on three carries (18.0 yards per game) this year.

Brycen Tremayne has reeled in five passes for a team-high 62 yards with one touchdown. He averages 62.0 yards per game.

John Humphreys has contributed with three receptions for 53 yards.

USC Trojans vs. Stanford Cardinal Game Info