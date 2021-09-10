Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) celebrates after a win against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (1-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the FCS North Dakota Fightin' Hawks on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Utah State vs. North Dakota

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Utah State -6.5 -128 105 51.5 -108 -113

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 64.5 points, a number 13 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

This year, the Aggies score 12 more points per game (26) than the Fightin' Hawks surrender (14).

The Aggies rack up 140 more yards per game (441) than the Fightin' Hawks allow per matchup (301).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Fightin' Hawks' takeaways (0).

North Dakota Stats and Trends

The Fightin' Hawks average 35 points per game, 12 more than the Aggies surrender (23).

The Fightin' Hawks average only eight more yards per game (368) than the Aggies give up per outing (360).

The Fightin' Hawks have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (1).

Utah State Top Players

This season, Logan Bonner has racked up 143 passing yards (143 yards per game) while connecting on 17 of 24 passes (70.8% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 15 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 15 yards per game.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has rushed for a team-leading 84 yards on 14 carries (84 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

John Gentry has run for 47 yards on 14 carries (47 yards per game) this year.

Deven Thompkins has hauled in eight passes for a team best 94 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 94 yards per game.

Justin McGriff's stat line this year shows four catches for 47 yards. He puts up 47 receiving yards per game.

Derek Wright has 35 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 35 yards per game.

North Dakota Top Players

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 183 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes (14-of-18), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (183 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 21 yards, averaging 21 yards per game.

Otis Weah has rushed for a team-leading 114 yards on 22 attempts (114 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

So far this year Luke Skokna has run for 25 yards on 11 carries (25 ypg). Skokna also helps out in the passing game, catching three passes for 26 (26 ypg).

Adam Zavalney has two catches and paces his team with 57 receiving yards (57 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Garett Maag has hauled in two catches for 43 yards (43 yards per game).

Marcus Preston has racked up 28 yards on two receptions, averaging 28 yards per game.

Utah State Aggies vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Game Info