Utah State vs. North Dakota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Utah State Aggies (1-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the FCS North Dakota Fightin' Hawks on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the outing.
Odds for Utah State vs. North Dakota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Utah State
-6.5
-128
105
51.5
-108
-113
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 64.5 points, a number 13 points higher than Friday's over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- This year, the Aggies score 12 more points per game (26) than the Fightin' Hawks surrender (14).
- The Aggies rack up 140 more yards per game (441) than the Fightin' Hawks allow per matchup (301).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Fightin' Hawks' takeaways (0).
North Dakota Stats and Trends
- The Fightin' Hawks average 35 points per game, 12 more than the Aggies surrender (23).
- The Fightin' Hawks average only eight more yards per game (368) than the Aggies give up per outing (360).
- The Fightin' Hawks have turned the ball over zero times, one fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (1).
Utah State Top Players
- This season, Logan Bonner has racked up 143 passing yards (143 yards per game) while connecting on 17 of 24 passes (70.8% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 15 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 15 yards per game.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. has rushed for a team-leading 84 yards on 14 carries (84 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- John Gentry has run for 47 yards on 14 carries (47 yards per game) this year.
- Deven Thompkins has hauled in eight passes for a team best 94 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 94 yards per game.
- Justin McGriff's stat line this year shows four catches for 47 yards. He puts up 47 receiving yards per game.
- Derek Wright has 35 receiving yards on four receptions, averaging 35 yards per game.
North Dakota Top Players
- Tommy Schuster has thrown for 183 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes (14-of-18), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (183 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 21 yards, averaging 21 yards per game.
- Otis Weah has rushed for a team-leading 114 yards on 22 attempts (114 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- So far this year Luke Skokna has run for 25 yards on 11 carries (25 ypg). Skokna also helps out in the passing game, catching three passes for 26 (26 ypg).
- Adam Zavalney has two catches and paces his team with 57 receiving yards (57 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Garett Maag has hauled in two catches for 43 yards (43 yards per game).
- Marcus Preston has racked up 28 yards on two receptions, averaging 28 yards per game.
Utah State Aggies vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Logan, Utah
- Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium