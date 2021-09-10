Utah vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The 2021 edition of the Holy War on Saturday, September 11 will see the Utah Utes (1-0) visit the BYU Cougars (1-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Utes are favored by 7 points in the game. The over/under is set at 49.
Odds for Utah vs. BYU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
Utah
-7
-114
-107
49
-110
-110
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 15.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 16.0 points greater than the 33 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The 54.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Utes to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
- This year, the Utes rack up 24.0 more points per game (40.0) than the Cougars give up (16.0).
- The Utes average 24.0 more yards per game (450.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (426.0).
- The Utes have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Cougars have forced (1).
BYU Stats and Trends
- Think this game will go under the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.
- This season the Cougars put up 7.0 more points per game (24.0) than the Utes surrender (17.0).
- The Cougars collect 98.0 more yards per game (368.0) than the Utes give up (270.0).
- The Cougars have zero giveaways this season, while the Utes have two takeaways .
Utah Top Players
- Charlie Brewer has thrown for 233 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes (19-of-27), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (233.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball four times for 15 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
- Tavion Thomas has 12 carries for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Micah Bernard has rushed for 35 yards on six carries (35.0 yards per game) this year. He also has three catches for 41 yards (41.0 per game).
- This season Dalton Kincaid has four catches and leads the team with 75 yards (75.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Solomon Enis has contributed with four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.
- Brant Kuithe is averaging 44.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 44 yards.
BYU Top Players
- This year, Jaren Hall has racked up 198 passing yards (198.0 yards per game) while going 18-for-28 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 36 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- Tyler Allgeier has churned out a team-high 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- This season Neil Pau'u has eight receptions for a team-high 126 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Keanu Hill has contributed with 22 yards (on three catches).
- This season Chris Jackson is averaging 20.0 yards per game, with two catches for 20 yards.
Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium