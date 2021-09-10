Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) dives in for a touchdown past Weber State Wildcats cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) and defensive end George Tarlas (44) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 edition of the Holy War on Saturday, September 11 will see the Utah Utes (1-0) visit the BYU Cougars (1-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Utes are favored by 7 points in the game. The over/under is set at 49.

Odds for Utah vs. BYU

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Utah -7 -114 -107 49 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 15.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.0 points greater than the 33 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

This year, the Utes rack up 24.0 more points per game (40.0) than the Cougars give up (16.0).

The Utes average 24.0 more yards per game (450.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (426.0).

The Utes have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Cougars have forced (1).

BYU Stats and Trends

This season the Cougars put up 7.0 more points per game (24.0) than the Utes surrender (17.0).

The Cougars collect 98.0 more yards per game (368.0) than the Utes give up (270.0).

The Cougars have zero giveaways this season, while the Utes have two takeaways .

Utah Top Players

Charlie Brewer has thrown for 233 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes (19-of-27), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (233.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball four times for 15 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Tavion Thomas has 12 carries for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Micah Bernard has rushed for 35 yards on six carries (35.0 yards per game) this year. He also has three catches for 41 yards (41.0 per game).

This season Dalton Kincaid has four catches and leads the team with 75 yards (75.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Solomon Enis has contributed with four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Brant Kuithe is averaging 44.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 44 yards.

BYU Top Players

This year, Jaren Hall has racked up 198 passing yards (198.0 yards per game) while going 18-for-28 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 36 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Tyler Allgeier has churned out a team-high 94 rushing yards (94.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

This season Neil Pau'u has eight receptions for a team-high 126 receiving yards (126.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Keanu Hill has contributed with 22 yards (on three catches).

This season Chris Jackson is averaging 20.0 yards per game, with two catches for 20 yards.

Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars Game Info