Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) host the FCS Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are heavily favored by 37.5 points in the contest. The point total is set at 64.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. Lamar

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds UTSA -37.5 -112 -109 64.5 -110 -110

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 84 points per game, 19.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 31.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 53.0, 11.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

UTSA Stats and Trends

Last game, the Roadrunners beat the Illinois Fighting Illini by a score of 37-30. The Roadrunners covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs.

Find the latest odds and place wagers on the Roadrunners to cover the spread at SISportsbook.

The two teams combined to score 67 points, hitting the over on the 53-point over/under.

This year, the Roadrunners put up 34.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Cardinals allow (3.0).

The Roadrunners rack up 497.0 more yards per game (497.0) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (0.0).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Cardinals have forced (0).

Lamar Stats and Trends

Think this game will go over the total? Head to SISportsbook for the latest odds and prices, and place your bets.

The Cardinals rack up 17.0 more points per game (47.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (30.0).

The Cardinals rack up 21.0 more yards per game (437.0) than the Roadrunners allow (416.0).

The Cardinals have zero giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have one takeaway .

UTSA Top Players

This campaign, Frank Harris has collected 280 passing yards (280.0 yards per game) while connecting on 20 of 32 passes (62.5% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 33 rushing yards on eight carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Sincere McCormick has taken 31 attempts for a team-leading 117 rushing yards (117.0 yards per game).

Brenden Brady has rushed for 67 yards on 11 carries (67.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

This season Zakhari Franklin has 10 catches and leads the team with 155 yards (155.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus has tacked on 73 yards (on six catches).

De'Corian Clark has totaled 43 yards on one catches, averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Lamar Top Players

Chaz Ward has taken 15 attempts for a team-leading 59 rushing yards (59.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

James Jones has run for 50 yards on 10 carries (50.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Erik Pizarro has hauled in two passes for a team-high 63 yards with one touchdown. He averages 63.0 yards per game.

Jack Roe has tacked on 42 yards (on one catch) and one touchdown.

This season Connor Venetis has caught one pass for 38 yards and one touchdown, averaging 38.0 receiving yards per game.

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Lamar Cardinals Game Info